Arsenal grind out 1-0 victory over Ipswich to keep title race alive

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Ipswich Town this evening, as Mikel Arteta’s side edges closer to Liverpool in the title race.
The Gunners dominated the game from the early exchanges, determined to take the lead as quickly as possible.
Ipswich Town, praised this season for their brave style of play, showed flashes of that confidence early on. However, Arsenal controlled much of the first half and were rewarded when Kai Havertz scored the opener just before the half-hour mark.
The Gunners continued to press for a second goal, and the in-form Gabriel Jesus thought he had doubled their lead, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.
Despite their dominance, Arsenal went into halftime with just a 1-0 lead. They picked up where they left off in the second half, but Ipswich began to grow in confidence, sensing they could salvage something from the match.
Gabriel Magalhaes had a golden opportunity to extend Arsenal’s lead, but the Brazilian headed wide from a position where you’d usually bet on him to score.
Arsenal, eager to secure the decisive second goal, kept piling on the pressure. Martin Odegaard came close after a brilliant solo run, but Ipswich’s resolute defending kept the Gunners at bay.
In the end, Arsenal couldn’t add to their tally but managed to hold on for a crucial 1-0 win.
I can’t believe the hero worship that Harvetz getson this site. Yes he tapped the ball in, but couldn’t Nketian also do that kind of thing? Please tell me what else the big strong lad did to influence the game. At least Martinelli ran his guts out doing the running for himself and Timber who was mostly static.
go away and support city, oh wait not an option, miss me with your nonsense please. just attacking the guy that scored, im a fan, honest
He won several aerial balls. We need his height to receive Raya’s long passes and to threaten Ipswich in the corner situations
We are 2nd bunch of people will pretend City/Chelsea whoever are doing fine and we are failing. Meanwhile in all comps and 2nd in the league despite injuries. Spurs in the mud. United in the mud. So on and ungrateful so on.
Angus has a habit of crawling out of the woodwork and “only sings when he’s winning”.What I’m saying is that as a midfielder Harvetz is rubbish, and as a striker he is pedestrian. Of course he scored a goal, a hard fought pass by Martinelli an excellent cross by Trossard. An open goal which any EPL striker would have gotten into position for. Otherwise we’d be playing with ten men for most of the game.
I think he makes the most on the squad. Not worth his transfer fee or his high wages. Decent enough player and does enough now to not face a lot of scrutiny, but I wouldn’t prefer to have him in an Arsenal XI and he’s a player that can be improved upon. Questionable recruiting is starting to catch up to Arteta.
@Joe. S. You make a good point regarding Havertz. I get sick of this nonsense regarding Havertz’s aerial abilities. He maybe tall, but when and if he wins a high ball,, the end result is usually at the feet of the opposition,,, ie lost possession as always. As for David Raya hitting Kia Havertz with long balls is absolute nonsense talk, and not constructive. Long balls is not Arteta Ball. As for your mate ANGUS,,, I would not be too bothered by him. It all depends on which TREE he is SWINGING from. One week it’s a BANANA 🍌 TREE,,, the following week it’s the COCONUT 🥥 TREE
It wasn’t exactly a classic. Another Everton type of game with a blanket of blue made which made it difficult
There was the nearly goal by Jesus but overall it was tough for them and tough to watch as well. There were a couple of good chances and on another day they might have gone in. As I used to sing 🎶 one-nil to the Arsenal
Dreadful performance. Martinelli was poor again but played the whole match! Why didn’t Nwaneri get any game time? How is he meant to establish himself without getting minutes even against one of the poorest teams in the league.
This is without doubt Arteta ‘s weakest area as a manager. His unwillingness to use his squad efficiently and effectively is incredibly frustrating to watch. What did Martinelli do so well that Nwaneri is at least unable to match?
Intimately Arsenal won the game but the performance was incredibly poor but it is this constant reliance on the same players game after game that has cost Arsenal in the past and will probably cost them this season and as long as Arteta continues to mismanage his personnel.
Nwaneri should’ve replaced Odegaard or Martinelli, but at least we leave the game with three points
A vital win and three crucial points to wrap up 2024. Attention on Brentford next. COYG!
The hyper-cautious game plan produced one good goal. I think Arteta instructed Lewis-Skelly not to make long cross despite having reached the byline and no Ipswich player near him
Arteta’s extremely-high ball possession tactics would likely work very well for the upcoming away matches where the oppositions have to attack us, but I think he should’ve been a little bit more adventurous against Ipswich to double our lead and ensure our victory
We really need Saka back, because our conventional RWs won’t be as effective as him
I’m hurting back passes now. All the time it’s back pass, even when another player is runnning. No.
3 points, thats were the good points on the game ends. This is why we won’t win anything again this season. Performances like this, slow, short backwards, sideways uninventive passing and robotic football are blighting this team. A chance to get the GD up because its like a point, its one less you have to get and we produce an insipid display. A win is a win but this wasn’t an inspiring one.
lot of the negativity currently are the same people that praised Liverpool for being the 2nd best team and kept saying wed never catch them. We finished above them the last two seasons and are still 2nd with the season not over. wild.
They are about to have two EPL titles from the last 5 seasons. Arsenal None from the last 21. We are rightfully vey frustrated. Arteta is not delivering and in a season that was primed for him finally achieve something.
Ben and reggie said it all so far. how in hell did martineli finish d game, he was awful to watch yet nwaneri was absent but present. I hope arteta knows what he is doing, I hope he just discard matineli and get Matues cunha. Its very sad that martinelli is in arsenal and cuhna is in wolverhampton
Did you think that post through before pressing the click button?
Not very inspiring. Or frightening, well not for Liverpool.
my job is to periodically show up and state the silent majority. When the site had likes that worked better and literally stopped arguments but i get admin needs to make money and thats a non-common sense dicat (even if they dressed it in nice language when they did it and insisted.)
What on earth are you talking about Angus?!
Once again, I’m sure we live in a parallel universe.
I thought Martinelli had a very good game, his crosses were causing problems, he took his man on whenever possible, linked up with Odegaard.
That’s why he stayed on the pitch!!
All Havertz had to do was score the goal that gave us the three points and moved us up to second in the PL – something no other player did.
I’m sure all you fans who want trophies, will be over the moon with the result, as it keeps us in the hunt for the PL title.
All in all a good night’s work, even if it wasn’t riveting.
@Ken1945. Good point you make Ken. It was a tough watch I must admit. But I’ll take the 3 points to keep Liverpool honest. We had chances there’s no denying that. It’s just a shame we don’t put them away. I didn’t think Martinelli was bad. He’s definitely lost a yard or two in pace. I wish someone could coach him to run with the ball with his head up. Don’t know how many times he’s over run the ball over the by line. He’s certainly not the player he used be. He used to take on players and beat them for the fun of it. I haven’t washed my hands of him just yet. There’s still a player inside there
I predicted more goals which never happened and was frustrated. But a dominant win, 3 points and clean sheet. Saka absence will be sorely missed and Martinelli poor again but I still believe he will come good though.