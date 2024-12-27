Arsenal grind out 1-0 victory over Ipswich to keep title race alive

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Ipswich Town this evening, as Mikel Arteta’s side edges closer to Liverpool in the title race.

The Gunners dominated the game from the early exchanges, determined to take the lead as quickly as possible.

Ipswich Town, praised this season for their brave style of play, showed flashes of that confidence early on. However, Arsenal controlled much of the first half and were rewarded when Kai Havertz scored the opener just before the half-hour mark.

The Gunners continued to press for a second goal, and the in-form Gabriel Jesus thought he had doubled their lead, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

Despite their dominance, Arsenal went into halftime with just a 1-0 lead. They picked up where they left off in the second half, but Ipswich began to grow in confidence, sensing they could salvage something from the match.

Gabriel Magalhaes had a golden opportunity to extend Arsenal’s lead, but the Brazilian headed wide from a position where you’d usually bet on him to score.

Arsenal, eager to secure the decisive second goal, kept piling on the pressure. Martin Odegaard came close after a brilliant solo run, but Ipswich’s resolute defending kept the Gunners at bay.

In the end, Arsenal couldn’t add to their tally but managed to hold on for a crucial 1-0 win.