Arsenal had a better performance against Chelsea but we still need a clinical striker

Many of us Gooners currently share the sentiment that our attacking lineup is lacking in quality. It’s difficult to believe that a clinical Arsenal wouldn’t have emerged victorious in that match against Chelsea.
Arsenal and Chelsea played out to a 1-1 draw.
Arsenal wasted three big chances against Chelsea, managing to score just one goal, while the Blues capitalised on their only big chance to find the back of the net. Some teams need only one opportunity to punish you, yet we squander chance after chance.
If you’re not clinical at this level, you risk becoming susceptible to consistently losing points, as has been evident in the past few weeks. Arsenal has not secured a victory in their last four league matches, and a common theme during this disappointing stretch has been concerns regarding their creativity in the final third and the absence of a clinical #9.
It’s likely that Arsenal’s defence experiences frustration with the attack at times, as it often feels like a clean sheet is the easiest way for securing three points. We understand that being overly defensive isn’t always the solution, and relying solely on set pieces to secure victories isn’t sustainable; we need our attack to finally come together.
Making the right moves in the transfer window in 2025 will be crucial to elevating this Arsenal attack to the next level. The new Arsenal Sporting Director must do magic in the transfer market… I don’t believe we can hold Arteta responsible for our lack of top attacking options.
It is well known that he made attempts to secure high-calibre forwards such as Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Raphinha, Pedro Neto, Alexander Isak, Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres, and Nico Williams. However, the club’s ambition fell short in making these deals a priority.
To win the affection of fans, Edu’s successor must ensure that Arteta gets the necessary attackers for his Arsenal project to achieve its highest potential.
No, remember about Aubameyang who was a world-class striker, yet he couldn’t fit into Arteta’s latest tactics
We need Giroud 2.0 with a lot of stamina to burn in high-press and Vlahovic/ Zirkzee could be the answer
For the reasons known only to the club, the failure to sign a striker in the summer will possibly be one of the reasons we will not meet the expectations of the supporters. If there was not a striker which Arteta thought would suit his plans why would there be one in January. If it was because he did not have sufficient funds thats another matter. However,as it seems to be generally accepted, to buy players in the January window is not easy. Firstly clubs are not inclined to sell their players and if they do the cost is usually very high. So once again if any of the strikers that many would like to see at the club become available then its not going to happen because of the stupid prices the selling clubs will ask. I sincerly doubt we will buy a striker in January.
We need a top clinical striker in my opinion
We need a new manager, that’s what we need folks.
“It is well known that he [Arteta] made attempts to secure high-calibre forwards such as Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Raphinha, Pedro Neto, Alexander Isak, Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres, and Nico Williams.” I don’t think it is well known, is it? There were many reports in the media that those strikers were possibly available – and some were linked to Arsenal and other clubs as well. However, there were very few indications of “firm” Arsenal interest in any of them as I recall. Arsenal’s main (only?) efforts in the last transfer window appeared to be around Calafiore and Merino who seemed to take the club almost the whole ten weeks to sign.
The problem now is that it’s pretty unlikely that Arsenal will get one in January. Sporting, for example, aren’t going to sell Gyokeres in mid-season and the same goes for most, if not all, the other clubs. Any who may be contemplating a possible sale will be fully aware of Arsenal’s need and ensure the fee is adjusted accordingly.
So, barring any surprise signing, Arsenal will need to go with what they have all the way through to the end of May. Will that be enough? Who knows? But we’re all going to find out one way or another.