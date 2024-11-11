Arsenal had a better performance against Chelsea but we still need a clinical striker

Many of us Gooners currently share the sentiment that our attacking lineup is lacking in quality. It’s difficult to believe that a clinical Arsenal wouldn’t have emerged victorious in that match against Chelsea.

Arsenal and Chelsea played out to a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal wasted three big chances against Chelsea, managing to score just one goal, while the Blues capitalised on their only big chance to find the back of the net. Some teams need only one opportunity to punish you, yet we squander chance after chance.

If you’re not clinical at this level, you risk becoming susceptible to consistently losing points, as has been evident in the past few weeks. Arsenal has not secured a victory in their last four league matches, and a common theme during this disappointing stretch has been concerns regarding their creativity in the final third and the absence of a clinical #9.

It’s likely that Arsenal’s defence experiences frustration with the attack at times, as it often feels like a clean sheet is the easiest way for securing three points. We understand that being overly defensive isn’t always the solution, and relying solely on set pieces to secure victories isn’t sustainable; we need our attack to finally come together.

Making the right moves in the transfer window in 2025 will be crucial to elevating this Arsenal attack to the next level. The new Arsenal Sporting Director must do magic in the transfer market… I don’t believe we can hold Arteta responsible for our lack of top attacking options.

It is well known that he made attempts to secure high-calibre forwards such as Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Raphinha, Pedro Neto, Alexander Isak, Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres, and Nico Williams. However, the club’s ambition fell short in making these deals a priority.

To win the affection of fans, Edu’s successor must ensure that Arteta gets the necessary attackers for his Arsenal project to achieve its highest potential.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…