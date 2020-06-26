Arsenal had a mammoth offer prepared for Brazilian ace before coronavirus

Willian is one of the more interesting free agents that could become available when the transfer window reopens.

The Brazilian’s fine form, despite his age, has made him one of the most valuable potential free transfers of the summer.

Arsenal and several other European teams have been looking to land him as he looks set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, however, talks of making a move for him at the Emirates has cooled off in recent weeks.

However, Mirror Sports is claiming that before coronavirus struck, Arsenal had lined up a mammoth bid in the region of £250,000-a-week for the winger.

The Gunners were looking to land him ahead of several other teams that remain interested in him.

However, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it remains unclear if Arsenal will be able to pull off such a move.

The Gunners have asked their players to take pay cuts and help the club from losing too much money due to the pandemic.

That move seems to signal that they will not be spending too much money when the transfer window reopens and it may see the Gunners pull out of the race for Willian.

The same report also states that the Brazilian might still sign a new Chelsea deal if he can reach an agreement with the club. For now, he has only signed an extension until the end of this season.