Arsenal had a nail-biting win at Luton Town – but the fans loved it

According to Ben White, Arsenal are more driven than ever. On Tuesday night, versus Luton, Arsenal won 4-3 in the final minute of the game, with Declan Rice scoring in what was very certainly the last kick of the ball.

After the game, Arsenal defender Ben White spoke with the media and reflected on the remarkable triumph. He was overjoyed with how they secured the three points. Despite letting Luton back in to the match it was a great spectacle for the fans. “It was an amazing game for everyone watching at home,” he said via Arsenal.com. “It was amazing to get it at the last minute; three points is all that matters.”

He then acknowledged the importance of the team’s determination and winning mentality as they continue their pursuit of the league title that eluded them last season.

“As many games as we can keep winning, it’s going to help us in the end,” White added. “I think everyone still believed, and maybe that’s why we managed to get it at the end.”

Arsenal, with 36 points, presently leads the Premier League by two points over Liverpool, four points over Aston Villa, and six points over Manchester City. They can’t afford to lose points since they need to extend the gap between themselves and their title rivals.

Last season’s failure to win the league was devastating but boy there were lots of exciting games during the season. The Gunners cannot afford to go through the same ordeal again this season. This is a season where Arteta and the boys can simply reward the die-hard Gooners with a league title triumph by treating every game as if it were the final.

Darren N

