Arsenal had a scout at FC Porto game watching exciting 18-year-old

Arsenal is reportedly monitoring Greek midfielder Christos Mouzakitis as the 18-year-old continues to impress with Olympiacos. The highly rated talent has established himself as a key figure in the Olympiacos first team, becoming one of their most dependable players. His consistent performances, even against top opposition, have made it difficult for his manager to leave him out of the starting lineup.

Mouzakitis’ emergence has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe, with Arsenal now firmly among those tracking his progress. Known for their investment in youth players, Arsenal has a history of focusing on long-term development strategies. This approach often involves signing promising talents who possess the potential to grow into elite players at the highest level, and Mouzakitis appears to fit that mould perfectly.

The midfielder was in action yesterday as Olympiacos faced FC Porto in Portugal, securing an impressive win in what was a high-stakes encounter. According to a report relayed by Sport Witness, the match attracted a significant number of scouts from various clubs, with Arsenal representatives also present in the stadium. The report suggests that Mouzakitis was the primary focus of Arsenal’s scouting mission, further underlining their interest in the player.

Despite his rapid rise, Olympiacos is keen to retain Mouzakitis for as long as possible. However, as is often the case with emerging stars in smaller leagues, it may be challenging for the Greek side to resist the lure of a club like Arsenal, especially if a substantial offer is made.

Arsenal’s current squad already boasts some of the finest young players in Europe, and their strong track record of developing emerging talent could make them an attractive destination for Mouzakitis. If he decides to move to the Emirates, the presence of other young stars would likely help him settle in and continue his development.

Mouzakitis remains a player to watch, and while Olympiacos will fight to keep him, the growing interest from Arsenal signals that the Greek prodigy may soon take the next big step in his career.