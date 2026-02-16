Arsenal had scouts watching Inter Milan star again at the weekend

Francesco Pio Esposito came off the bench to score for Inter Milan in their 3-2 victory over Juventus at the weekend, with Arsenal reportedly in attendance to monitor his progress. Despite not starting most matches, the striker continues to make a meaningful impact when introduced, enhancing his reputation as one of the most intriguing young forwards in Europe.

Esposito has demonstrated a consistent ability to influence games, even in limited minutes, which has not gone unnoticed. Arsenal are understood to regard him as a genuine talent and are considering a potential summer move. The Gunners view him as one of the most promising strikers on the continent and intend to maintain close observation of his development in the coming months.

Arsenal Scouts in Attendance

According to FC Inter News, Mikel Arteta’s side had scouts present during the clash with Juventus to assess the forward’s performance. If they remained at the San Siro until he entered the field, they would have witnessed a decisive contribution. When Esposito was introduced, Juventus were forced to contend with a renewed attacking threat, and he found the net after just 25 minutes of normal time, underlining his sharpness and composure in front of goal.

Inter’s Long-Term Plans

Inter Milan reportedly considers Esposito to be among their most important emerging players and is grooming him as a potential successor to Lautaro Martinez. That long-term vision suggests the Italian club would be reluctant to sanction a sale, particularly to a prominent European rival. While Arsenal’s interest appears strong and sustained, any attempt to secure his signature is likely to encounter firm resistance. Esposito’s growing stature within Inter’s plans could make negotiations challenging, especially given his capacity to alter high-profile fixtures from the bench.

