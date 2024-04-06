Arsenal hammer Brighton to go top of Premier League again

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League once again after hammering Brighton 3-0 this evening at the Amex Stadium.
Arsenal started the game quickly and could have taken a swift lead, but Gabriel Magalhaes headed wide from a Martin Odegaard free kick as the Gunners showed they meant business.
Minutes later, Bukayo Saka cut inside after a stunning through ball from Ben White, but the attacker surprisingly bent his shot wide.
Bart Verbruggen was then forced into a good save from Gabriel Jesus moments later as Arsenal began to take the initiative.
Brighton always looked dangerous when they had possession, but all the chances fell to Arsenal in the opening 22 minutes.
The Gunners kept finding chances, but their shots were always blocked or Brighton defended well to force them back.
However, a struggling Tariq Lamptey soon felled Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal had a penalty and a chance to open the scoring, which Saka converted coolly.
A dangerous ball in from White could have been converted by Kai Havertz for Arsenal’s second, but two Brighton defenders collided to clear it.
Gabriel then left the pitch in an injury scare for the Gunners; it was temporary, but it gave Enciso the chance to test David Raya with a stunning piledriver from outside the box. The keeper punched it out for a corner.
Brighton was growing into the game, but Arsenal remained the dominant side and allowed the Seagulls almost no chance to create something good.
The Gunners could have had a second immediately after halftime, but Jesus headed a fine Havertz cross wide.
Julio Enciso continued to cause problems for the Gunners and looked the most likely player to score for the home side, but his volley at the edge of the box went wide.
It was Arsenal who would then score the next goal as Havertz converted a fine cutback by Jorginho.
Brighton lacked the cutting edge to trouble Arsenal and they enjoyed a sustained spell of possession after the Gunners’ second goal. But Arsenal defended deep.
When the Gunners won possession back, they broke immediately, and Leandro Trossard nearly enjoyed a goal-scoring return to his old stomping ground, but his shot was saved.
Brighton kept looking for their first goal of the game, and William Saliba was shown a yellow card for dissent.
After a sustained spell of pressure from the Seagulls, Arsenal stole possession and broke as Havertz set up Trossard, who ran from his own half to score the game’s third goal and settle the score for Arteta’s side.
Rice could have extended the lead further from another break, but he could not find the back of the net.
Brighton thought they were going to get a goal back, but Gabriel blocked spectacularly and celebrated with his teammates afterwards as Arsenal held on to win yet again in 2024.
Great win. Seriously big win away at Brighton is awesome. So happy today
Now we need a little help from Utd lol
But good job boys
I’m proud 👏 of you
COYG!!!!!
Another clean sheet from the outstanding Arsenal. The other title contenders have easier fixtures, but we’ll keep trying till the season ends. COYG
Good win in a difficult fixture
Didn’t think I’d ever be supporting ManU in my life
Want to see the same energy from a couple of particular posters in criticizing Havertz last game versus City and using a single to judge a player’s overall quality. He was man of match but today but im also not going to go over the top and say he is the best striker in the PL and his world class and so on.
Just be more balanced and watch the game for what it is without any agendas and bias.
He has played over 40 games for us thus season. What is thinking process went behind you saying I judge him on one game?
Today’s performance is what is EXPECTED, not WISHED or BEGGED from the highest paid player.
I do not expect such performance from him every game, but it should be the norm from him.
I will not stop judging him based on his cost and wages. Even more so when people who give him leniency citing “wages and transfer fee should not be used to judge a player” had their swords out to Ozil on a weekly basis BECAUSE OF HIS WAGES COMPARED TO HIS PERFORMANCES.
I do not approve of double standards and will not stay silent when I see one.
Why are you obsessed with Harvertz’s salary?. Arsenal offered him a salary and he accepted it. Move on.
Exactly. And he has no control over the fee, the clubs and agents decide that.
Lots of players freeze up because they think they have to live up to a fee or a salary and it’s fans and the media who create the pressures. Any real fans should learn not to do that.
Havertz performances need to be good in the context of what is expected of someone playing for the Arsenal club. Nothing else.
He has overcome the pressures, credit where credit’s due.
Spot on buddy!
Wrong.
You are wrong.
One beg, Beg someone to perform. Not EXPECT.
You don’t expect but beg. Learn the difference.
PRICETAG 😳
Is that as low as you can go?
I can go further…. Don’t!
My argument is.
You don’t pay HAVERTS to come and pay the price for what he was paid for. You expect him to produce what you saw in him. If he can’t do it,on that day, then it’s fine. Maybe next time. He tried. Today is an example.
Do you expect the guy to PERFORM, every game?
The big difference between the performances of Ozil and Havertz is that one of them gives 100% in every match, chasing , harrying, attacking, defending and doing as much as possible for the team, whilst the other did sweet FA !
There will always be people with agendas. Bias is inevitable.
As for those who were after Havertz and relentlessly criticised him: egg on face and humble pie is due.
I happen to think havertz has been brilliant for us this season (after an understandably slow start) but I wouldn’t say calling him the best striker in the pl is a balanced/unbiased view.
I can see why people don’t find him convincing, but what I like about him is his cleverness without the ball and his attitude to keep looking for ways to get an advantage.
A really good post
A goal and and assist from Havertz…
60 million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again…
Another rock-solid performance, conceding nothing and difficult to create chances against. Arsenal is champion material, now we need to finish the job 🔴⚪️
Now the Havertz haters will not have anything to talk about this week Havertz man of the match awesome,Zinchenko was the only player who seemed to struggle today but hopefully he will still come good.
A brief but accurate summary in my book👍
Havertz could’ve had more assists today if Jesus was clinical. For it was his best game in an Arsenal shirt, not only he scored but he was so creative today. Well-deserved MOM.
I loved how Arsenal players celebrated the clearance by Magalhaes, at 3 nil up and the game already won but they defended like their lives depended on the clean sheet.
Llama…that is a top comment 👌
I am so happy with today’s performance as I had feared Brighton might just be the team to end our title hopes.
It shows the likelihood of bottling it again if our rivals slip is very slim.
Happy with Havertz performance. That is what a huge transfer fee and astronomical wages should give us on a regular basis.
Can you just give it a rest already? It’s not as if the wage comes directly from pocket. Enjoy the performance and quit lamenting about fee and wages
No Angelo, he can’t
I’ve had plenty of to and fro with HH on the subject to know that at present the scant praise offered tonight was huge progress
I will not give it a rest just as most Havertz apologists did not give Ozil a rest. As well as Nketiah, Pepe etc……
Why one rule for them and the other for Havertz?
If wages shouldn’t be a concern that mantra should have been for all Arsenal players.
HH, you have a very good point regarding the salaries of Ozil, Aubameyang and Havertz, but it’s not going to solve anything is it?
I take the position of not talking about Ozil and Aubemeyang anymore, unless claims are made that are false about either of them… that’s the same way that I react to Arsene Wenger claims.
I see that you are enjoying the football we are playing, along with the results and if others want to keep dragging up the past, let them get on with it.
Ken in this case I am the one who brought up the past.
There was a time when Havertz was looking to be a bad business when some said we shouldn’t judge him based on his salary and transfer fee.
Most of them were the ones very vocal against Ozil and Aubameyang salaries compared to their performances.
It’s not about results or enjoying our fortunes right now but all about reminding some of their double standards.
If wages mattered regarding Ozil, Aubameyang, Nketiah and Nelson, they should also matter regarding Havertz.
HH, it really doesn’t matter if others have double standards, as long as you don’t – and it is obvious that you don’t.
That should be enough to allow you to enjoy the football now on show at our club.
Don’t let others spoil it for you and visa versa my friend.
You are telling me this for the second time Ken. It’s time I heed your advice. Thank you.
And I do really enjoy our football. More than I have done for a long time since last season.
I know HH and you are a real passionate Gooner with your own opinions – long may it continue.
Arteta has proved you wrong. Havertz will prove you wrong. Do you dislike our club being successful again with Gracias Mikel in the chair 😁
What is “Gracias Mikel in the chair”??
Notice when it comes to Havertz you still use “will” Even though the season is nearly over?
Regarding your last sentence you can play that game with yourself 😑
I’m quite sure that Arsenal as a team will develop further, and Havertz is still a relatively young player with potential to get better. I believe Arteta will help him to be the very best version of himself.
I’m not a Havertz apologist
What I try to be is pragmatic and not rush to conclusions
Havertz hasn’t completed his first season yet and had regularly been under the cosh because it took a while for him to settle in.
I’m not sure anybody thinks he’s the bees knees but the majority are seeing a transformation taking place
Then it’s irresponsible of the club to give a long contract worth so much money to a player who may or may not find his feet after 4 seasons in the EPL.
HH
I’ve done my best to be reasonable and all you do is find another reason to complain. This time it’s down to the club for giving him a long contact
They all get long contracts. He’s not going to sign a probationary contract of 6 months is he?
Exactly. HH just clutches at one straw after another.
That slice of humble pie with HH etched on it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.
Another reason to complain? From the start my point have always been one.
It was Havertz wages vs performance then it’s Havertz wages vs performance now. How is that another reason or as Neutral put it another clutch?
Funny no one has dared addressing their criticism of Ozil wages if wages truly doesn’t matter.
It’s pretty late in my zone will go to sleep now, my apologies if I don’t respond when you post again.
The simple fact is that everybody talks about wages when a player isn’t performing, nobody talks about their wages when they’re excelling…except you.
I think you’ve backed yourself into a corner over the years. Your well-warranted pessimism as the project began taking off was in anticipation of a fall. You wanted to be the one to say I told you so. Now that the ship has sailed, you find yourself pathologically undervaluing Arteta and Havertz because you can’t bring yourself to make such a heavy U-turn. The longer you don’t, the worse it’ll get. Either that or you wait 7-8 years until the next decline and THEN, cane in hand, utter the words “I told you so”.
Pure fantasy talk. How funny all of you pretend you didn’t see my 100% support of Arteta for the whole of last season even after collapse in the end.
How could you all miss a whole season comments from me?
Because you have this picture about me and you neither understand nor trying to my points. You see my name and go on the offensive.
Try this and you will see the difference. Treat a post as a post not the name behind the post.
Spot on @Sean.
Yes, ideally he should but realistically it’s not a guarantee…. We’ve seen players on the same wage bracket that has been a flop and am still saying the wage you’re all complaining about is speculated as it’s neither disclose by the club nor his agent… So it’s not a fact
And I apply same rule for all players Chronicle. It’s madness those senseless and what we receive in return.
It’s us who pay for it whether be in stadium tickets, club merchandise or TV and internet subscriptions.
Those who think it’s Kroenke or other owners who pay deceive no one but themselves.
I agree with you about crazy money in modern football, especially in the Premier League. Did you expect us to compete among the best clubs in the league with a different approach?
No.
In modern football you cannot compete unless you spend. It’s pay to win basically.
But if we are to pay then shouldn’t we pay to get the best? And even though it’s a spending game there is a limit to it (as in what kind of player receive what kind of money).
Nketiah and Nelson on 100k?
Havertz is reported on 300-350k a week. Is he that kind of money player?
I’m not part of the management group of Arsenal. I don’t have all details about players, other clubs involves or the reason for paying them these kind of money. But, to keep them in the club and make them stay positive with limited playing minutes you have to offer some incentives. I guess you can find these kinds of players in most big clubs, but not all managers manage to keep them positive, which I believe is crucial in a competitive environment. Some of them might leave next summer, others can grab the chance when getting minutes. From our perspective it’s easy to be critical or negative, but we are lacking facts and can only speculate.
The mentality in the team now is beastly. Gabriel is having a very solid season.
Like celebrating that block from Gabriel was overwhelming.
Now it’s left to the 3 toughest games we have to face in Tottenham, Man Utd, and Chelsea in that order.
Let’s take it game by game and see where it goes.
@ Didrik Plehn… we cannot finish the job unless Liverpool slip up. Fingers crossed we wouldn’t have to wait much longer for that to happen.
I don’t take anything for granted because we have difficult fixtures list, and we are competing against two of the best teams in the World. But Arsenal has a massive defence and we will not concede many goals in the remaining fixtures. If we don’t manage to win the league this season, my focus will switch to the next season without complaining 🔴⚪️
Brighton hasn’t lost at home since… August?
Puts that result in perspective.
Very good point Neutral.Brighton ,who were without two of their top forwards through injury , are a side with a number of very talented players, including the impressive Carlos Baleba who brings a lot of pace and power to their central midfield and has a terrific left foot.Indeed could be be an ideal young partner for Rice if either Jorjinho or Partey move on.?As to Arsenal, a very professional performance epitomized by yet another clean sheet despite the obvious weakness on our left flank where Zinchenko and Jesus were found wanting on occasion.I can only assume Arteta has rested Kwior for the Bayern match as they have dangerous wingers who are very effective on the counter attack .With regard to Havertz, he deserved his man of the match accolade and as he has gained in confidence he is becoming a very important cog in what is developing into a slick,well oiled machine.
Love the way Gabriel Mangalles celebrated that block shot like he scored a goal. Our defense is ROCK solid and airtight its remarkable.
Bring on FC Bayern Munchen we have a score to settle with them.
COYG.
Kai is a master stroke
Some player
What a performance.
Absolutely brilliant.
$60 Million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again. I like that chant!
And I was definitely in the negative camp!! COYG.
Superb performance from every single player who made up this squad effort.
Jorginho rolled back the years and that defence!! WOW!!
The only query I would have, is why Viera was brought on instead of ESR, considering the latter’s mid week performance – not a criticism more a observation.
Now it’s Bayern Munich and I hope MA can sooth some of the wounds this club inflicted on us and AW… 5-0 anyone?
The CL is the only trophy Bayern can realistically go for now, after they lost 3-2 today after being 2 nil up. Leverkusen only need 3 points from 6 games to clinch the title. Still Kane will win a trophy for being the Bundesliga top scorer. It’s a cannon 😂😂😂
Probably to get more or less all players involved, we are going need most of them in the dying stages of the season. Let’s hope ESR will get some minutes against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
My respect for AW has wiped out my bad memories. He should have left us earlier, and didn’t deserve all the s*it we gave him. I only rember his great work and his legacy.
Thing with Jesus, Tomi, ESR, Partey they pick up so many injuries and not small ones either I am happy with ESR being eased in very slowly that was a lot of minutes for him last time out. He can hardly string together 3 or 4 games without getting injure when he gets steady minutes.
That could be why makaya – but I’ve yet to see any Viera performance that comes anywhere near what ESR produces…. when given an extended run.
He may well feature on Tuesday Ken1945.
He well might SueP and I hope he does – but MA is getting everything correct at the moment… it was just me puzzling over Viera and not giving ESR more playing time.
Who can really moan after what we’ve seen today??
Nice one.
Over there in Germany, I think T. Tiuchel woke up this morning to realise they have a game this afternoon. He has been preparing for the Arsenal tie for weeks.
Another brilliant performance from the shut out kings. We turn our attention to Bayern’s visit next. COYG!
If Liverpool looses tomorrow, then we’ll just need to keep winning and the title will be ours! I have confidence in Arteta and the team to keep a winning run till the end. I hope the UCL will not distract