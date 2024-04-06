Arsenal hammer Brighton to go top of Premier League again

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League once again after hammering Brighton 3-0 this evening at the Amex Stadium.

Arsenal started the game quickly and could have taken a swift lead, but Gabriel Magalhaes headed wide from a Martin Odegaard free kick as the Gunners showed they meant business.

Minutes later, Bukayo Saka cut inside after a stunning through ball from Ben White, but the attacker surprisingly bent his shot wide.

Bart Verbruggen was then forced into a good save from Gabriel Jesus moments later as Arsenal began to take the initiative.

Brighton always looked dangerous when they had possession, but all the chances fell to Arsenal in the opening 22 minutes.

The Gunners kept finding chances, but their shots were always blocked or Brighton defended well to force them back.

However, a struggling Tariq Lamptey soon felled Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal had a penalty and a chance to open the scoring, which Saka converted coolly.

A dangerous ball in from White could have been converted by Kai Havertz for Arsenal’s second, but two Brighton defenders collided to clear it.

Gabriel then left the pitch in an injury scare for the Gunners; it was temporary, but it gave Enciso the chance to test David Raya with a stunning piledriver from outside the box. The keeper punched it out for a corner.

Brighton was growing into the game, but Arsenal remained the dominant side and allowed the Seagulls almost no chance to create something good.

The Gunners could have had a second immediately after halftime, but Jesus headed a fine Havertz cross wide.

Julio Enciso continued to cause problems for the Gunners and looked the most likely player to score for the home side, but his volley at the edge of the box went wide.

It was Arsenal who would then score the next goal as Havertz converted a fine cutback by Jorginho.

Brighton lacked the cutting edge to trouble Arsenal and they enjoyed a sustained spell of possession after the Gunners’ second goal. But Arsenal defended deep.

When the Gunners won possession back, they broke immediately, and Leandro Trossard nearly enjoyed a goal-scoring return to his old stomping ground, but his shot was saved.

Brighton kept looking for their first goal of the game, and William Saliba was shown a yellow card for dissent.

After a sustained spell of pressure from the Seagulls, Arsenal stole possession and broke as Havertz set up Trossard, who ran from his own half to score the game’s third goal and settle the score for Arteta’s side.

Rice could have extended the lead further from another break, but he could not find the back of the net.

Brighton thought they were going to get a goal back, but Gabriel blocked spectacularly and celebrated with his teammates afterwards as Arsenal held on to win yet again in 2024.