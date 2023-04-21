Arsenal handed a big boost in pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Ruben Neves at the end of this season as Wolves is now preparing for life without the midfielder.

The Portugal international has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time and they have been working behind the scenes to get the deal sorted.

Neves has been one of the finest midfielders in England since he has been in the country and does well when on the pitch for Wolves.

A report in The Daily Mail reveals Wolves would be prepared to sanction a move for him at the end of this term as they seek to raise funds.

Arsenal is not the only club interested in a move for him, with Barcelona and Manchester United also keen to have him in their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves has been a fine midfielder in the Premier League for some time and certainly will be a good performer for us.

However, the competition for his signature means we face paying a big fee to add him to our group.

He has seen the progress we have made recently and that could convince him to choose to join us.