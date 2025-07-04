Arsenal handed a boost in bid to pay a lower fee for top attacker

Arsenal remain keen on signing Eberechi Eze this summer, and the Crystal Palace attacker is equally eager to complete the move to the Emirates. The Englishman has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most creative forwards in recent seasons, and a switch to a top-four side now appears to be the logical next step in his career.
Eze Sees Arsenal as the Right Fit
Eze is believed to view Arsenal as the ideal destination to continue his development, with a particular focus on enhancing his role within the England national team. As an international, he understands that consistent exposure to European competitions and high-stakes domestic matches will improve his chances of regular inclusion in the Three Lions squad.
Having joined Palace in 2020, Eze has matured into one of the league’s most technically gifted attackers. His flair, composure on the ball and ability to unlock defences are qualities that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly values highly. The Gunners see him as an ideal fit to strengthen their attacking depth and add another creative dimension to the squad.
Potential Player Swap Could Lower Fee
While Eze is under contract with Crystal Palace, a release clause is believed to be in place, which Arsenal may be required to trigger. However, according to Football365, Arsenal might be able to reduce the final cost of the transfer due to Palace’s interest in several players currently on the books at the Emirates.
The report suggests the South London club are eyeing certain Arsenal stars in a separate agreement. If such a deal is finalised either before or after Eze’s move, it could offset part of the overall expense involved in securing the attacker’s signature. This would allow Arsenal to strengthen their side without placing excessive strain on their transfer budget.
Eze’s desire to join the Gunners, combined with Palace’s openness to a player exchange, makes this a feasible deal for Arsenal. It is a move that could benefit both clubs while allowing the talented forward to take the next major step in his promising career.
What’s the hype about Eze? Having watches a few of his YouTube clips I am not that convinced by him.
YouTube clips are supposed to make each and every player very good, but watching Eze’s reels has me unimpressed.
But I will take / trust the word of those that have followed him more closely than I. Many seem to rate him highly.
🤞👍
Which of our player C. Palace want?. Is the rumor tha al-Nassr wants martinelli and are ready to pay £ 73 million valid?
Kiwior to replace their CB who will likely be sold too.
Kwior and Lokonga could be candidates to move to Palace.
Would Kiwior want to move to a Championship level club such as Palace? Why would he if he can move to many Champions league clubs in Europe?
Lokonga on the other hand is still at that C.Palace level, so I think he would be okay with moving there.
Not the dreaded “player swap”! They very rarely come off and the reason is (as Arsenal is apparently finding out with other potential deals) it’s difficult enough getting one player to agree to a move – fee, wages, contract stipulations, agent’s fees, whatever, etc. Doubling that complexity by trying to get two players to move in opposite directions simultaneously is, well, very tricky to put it mildly. It’s the reason why there are so few swaps.