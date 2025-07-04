Arsenal handed a boost in bid to pay a lower fee for top attacker

Arsenal remain keen on signing Eberechi Eze this summer, and the Crystal Palace attacker is equally eager to complete the move to the Emirates. The Englishman has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most creative forwards in recent seasons, and a switch to a top-four side now appears to be the logical next step in his career.

Eze Sees Arsenal as the Right Fit

Eze is believed to view Arsenal as the ideal destination to continue his development, with a particular focus on enhancing his role within the England national team. As an international, he understands that consistent exposure to European competitions and high-stakes domestic matches will improve his chances of regular inclusion in the Three Lions squad.

Having joined Palace in 2020, Eze has matured into one of the league’s most technically gifted attackers. His flair, composure on the ball and ability to unlock defences are qualities that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly values highly. The Gunners see him as an ideal fit to strengthen their attacking depth and add another creative dimension to the squad.

Potential Player Swap Could Lower Fee

While Eze is under contract with Crystal Palace, a release clause is believed to be in place, which Arsenal may be required to trigger. However, according to Football365, Arsenal might be able to reduce the final cost of the transfer due to Palace’s interest in several players currently on the books at the Emirates.

The report suggests the South London club are eyeing certain Arsenal stars in a separate agreement. If such a deal is finalised either before or after Eze’s move, it could offset part of the overall expense involved in securing the attacker’s signature. This would allow Arsenal to strengthen their side without placing excessive strain on their transfer budget.

Eze’s desire to join the Gunners, combined with Palace’s openness to a player exchange, makes this a feasible deal for Arsenal. It is a move that could benefit both clubs while allowing the talented forward to take the next major step in his promising career.

