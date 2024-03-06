Arsenal handed a boost in the race for Sporting Club star

Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as a significant transfer target for Arsenal in recent weeks as the Gunners continue to scout for new strikers.

Mikel Arteta’s side plans to acquire a frontman at the end of this season, with several names linked to the club.

The Gunners are working behind the scenes, and previous key targets like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been overshadowed by Gyokeres.

In his first season at Sporting Club, the Swede has excelled, making a significant impact, and there are indications that this might be his only season at the club.

Sporting Club resisted losing him during the January transfer window, insisting that any club wishing to sign him must pay his release clause valued at €100m.

However, a report from Sport Witness has provided Arsenal with a boost if they are genuinely interested in signing the Swedish striker. The report suggests that Sporting would be willing to accept a fee below his release clause in the summer and would be open to negotiations.

Gyokeres is becoming too hot to ignore, and that means we have several striker options that we can sign.

We need to be sure we are getting the right man through the door and trust the board to make the best choice.

