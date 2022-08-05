Arsenal handed a boost in their bid to sign Tielemans

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Youri Tielemans to their squad in this transfer window.

The Gunners have held a long-standing interest in the Belgian midfielder, and this summer is probably their best chance to add him to their squad.

Arsenal have not made an official move for Tielemans yet, with several reports claiming Leicester City doesn’t want to sell him, so they will likely demand a big transfer fee to allow him to leave.

However, it seems the Foxes will soon concede defeat in their bid to make him stay.

A report on The Sun claims they are targeting a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as his replacement.

The Frenchman was on the radar of Arsenal for a long time, but it seems they will be happy to see him join Leicester if it would make it easier for them to sign Tielemans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans’ Premier League experience makes him one of the players we should sign and he would almost certainly make an instant impact.

The Belgian is a top player, and he is certainly better than playing for his present employers.

But we have bolstered our midfield with some fine performers and our squad might become bloated if we do not sell first.

