Arsenal handed a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen

One positive indicator for a team interested in acquiring a player is when his current club begins searching for someone to fill his role, and this is precisely what’s occurring with an Arsenal target.

The Gunners are compiling a shortlist of intriguing players whom they might add to their team to enhance its quality.

One position slated for change in the summer is their number nine spot, with Victor Osimhen being one of their top targets.

The Nigerian has showcased remarkable form for Napoli since his arrival in Italy and remains one of the premier strikers in Europe at present.

Arsenal views him as the ideal number nine to bring a prolific goal-scoring record to their team starting from next season.

Napoli is receptive to the idea of selling him and has now provided the clearest indication yet that he could depart for the right price.

Area Napoli reveals that Napoli has now prepared a shortlist of players to potentially replace the former Lille man.

Some of their targets, such as Victor Boniface and Santiago Gimenez, are also on Arsenal’s radar, although the Gunners are singularly focused on securing Osimhen.

Osimhen has been tipped to leave Napoli, and we may pay less than his release clause if Napoli becomes desperate to sell him while they can.

