Arsenal handed a boost that injured star could return after the international break

Arsenal fans have only seen Piero Hincapie briefly since his summer move to the club. The defender joined from Bayer Leverkusen as part of Arsenal’s efforts to strengthen their squad. Hincapie arrived at the Emirates Stadium following a successful spell at the Bay Arena and has been tipped to make a significant impact for the Gunners. The club are confident they have signed one of the finest young defenders available and believe he will justify their faith.

Unfortunately, Hincapie suffered an injury shortly after his cameo against Athletic Club in the Champions League, leaving supporters waiting to see him back in action. Arsenal view him as a key contributor to their campaign this season, making his recovery and return to full fitness a priority.

Close to Full Fitness

According to Football London, Hincapie is very close to returning to the squad. The decision not to include him in Ecuador’s squad for the current international window has provided the club with a timely boost, allowing him to spend the break at home and focus on regaining match fitness. This period of rest and recovery is expected to have accelerated his readiness for competitive action.

Expected Impact Upon Return

The report suggests that Hincapie would have been available for international duty but that remaining with Arsenal during the break is likely to ensure he is ready to contribute immediately after it. His return is highly anticipated, as the Gunners aim to integrate him into their defensive setup and benefit from his quality and experience. Fans and management alike are eager to see him make a full impact in the Premier League and European competitions, and his availability after the international break should provide a significant boost to the squad.

