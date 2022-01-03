Arsenal handed an advantage ahead of Carabao Cup game against Liverpool

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final match against Liverpool this week, with Mikel Arteta set to return to the dugout for the game.

The Arsenal boss had tested positive for covid-19 and missed their narrow 2-1 loss to Manchester City at the weekend.

The Sun says he would return for the game against the Reds because his mandatory isolation ends on Tuesday, as long as he tests negative for the infection.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp will still be unavailable to attend the match, having missed his team’s game against Chelsea at the weekend.

The German will still be in isolation when the Gunners take on his team and would allow Pep Lijnders to take charge.

The Reds would also be without several key first-team players including Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal was handed a tough draw against Liverpool in the semi-final and these absentees from the Reds could help Mikel Arteta’s men get a result from the fixture.

After winning the FA Cup during his first few months at the club, the Spaniard will feel he knows how to mastermind a cup success.

Beating Liverpool in the first leg would hand the Gunners a good chance of making progress ahead of the return leg at Anfield.