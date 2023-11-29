Arsenal handed an injury set back ahead of Champions League game

Arsenal has received a setback ahead of their Champions League game against Lens as Fabio Vieira did not train with the rest of the squad.

The Portuguese star has not been a regular for the Gunners this season, facing competition from several midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side is seeking redemption in the upcoming match after their surprising loss to Lens in the reverse fixture. However, the French team will also be confident in their ability to secure another positive result in their visit to London.

As Arsenal prepares for the game, a report from Football London revealed that Vieira was absent from their latest training session. The report suggests that he may be dealing with an injury, potentially ruling him out of the upcoming match.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira is not a regular for us, but he makes an impact when he is subbed into games for the team.

The midfielder will feel he can get a chance in the game if we are in a comfortable situation in the second half.

Hopefully, it is not a big problem and he will be back for our games after the Lens fixture.

