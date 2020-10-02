Arsenal handed Aouar boost as one competitor is ruled out of the race

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Houssem Aouar this summer after Juventus pulled out the race for the midfielder, reports Fabrizio Romano via Sun Sports.
The 22-year-old Frenchman has emerged as a top transfer target for Mikel Arteta’s side in this transfer window.
The Gunners have even placed a bid of around 35m euros for him, but it was turned down by the French side for not being high enough.
They will now look to make another bid, but they faced competition from top teams like Barcelona and Juventus.
The report is now claiming that Juve is out of the race because they will not pay the 50m euros that Lyon wants.
Romano was quoted by Sun Sport saying: “They can’t spend €50million for Aouar, so it’s Arsenal.
“They’re the club who are trying to sign Aouar.”
The same report claims that the midfielder is also keen to make the move to north London and to join Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates.
Arsenal has also targeted Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Chelsea’s Jorginho in this transfer window.
Both players seem to be only alternatives to Aouar right now, with the Gunners focusing all their attention towards landing the Lyon man.
Torreria and MG out
Aouar and TP in
Why cant Arsenal make it this
simple? 😁😂
And please FFS NO Jorginho
Saliba going on loan? So it means arteta really rates Holding and chambers🤔🤔🤔
If you maybe read some of the
reports making the rounds the
situation revolving around the
young Frenchmen have very little
to do with his futbol acumen.
The kid lost his mum, speaks very
little English and is basically all alone
in one of the busiest cities in the
world. Being labeled the next VVD
by deluded Arsenal fans probably
hasnt helped the young man’s
transition either
If he isnt mentally ready to play for
AFC than a loan back to France for
a year might be exactly what William
needs.
Thank you ACE.
Some fans just read headlines and jump into foolish conclusions..
So exhausting and demoralizing
Khadii I don’t know how old you are, but you know you can post your comment without sounding like an idiot.
That’s a bit harsh and uncalled for Lenohappy.
Thanks Ace I didn’t know all that.
He needs a loan, MA is right!
CC was playing brilliantly before his injury, he’s a much better ball playing defender than Holding.
Saliba isnt ready to start for us not by a long way.
He missed most of last season with injury and then the cancelled campaign.
Both Holding and CC are experienced premier league players and both are homegrown.
It’s just four days to the end of the window and even a blind man can see that we are really short of quality in midfield. We shouldn’t even be talking about,”Aouar boost”. We should be talking about medicals by now ffs. What a joke! It’s really pissing me off.
So, I guess all the rumours of Houssem Aouar having a medical at Arsenal today were just BS as usual, then?
Well if we are to take the Lyon president by his word then we need to seriously put an offer in that they will accept and fast.
According to him we have till the close of play today to do the deal.
Get a move on Arsenal!
PSG is on Aouar too
Oh my, this is almost as bad as waiting for Auba to sign!!
Thankfully, for my health, there are only 3 days to go….😄
I expect Edu to pull it out of the bag..