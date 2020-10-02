Arsenal handed Aouar boost as one competitor is ruled out of the race

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Houssem Aouar this summer after Juventus pulled out the race for the midfielder, reports Fabrizio Romano via Sun Sports.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has emerged as a top transfer target for Mikel Arteta’s side in this transfer window.

The Gunners have even placed a bid of around 35m euros for him, but it was turned down by the French side for not being high enough.

They will now look to make another bid, but they faced competition from top teams like Barcelona and Juventus.

The report is now claiming that Juve is out of the race because they will not pay the 50m euros that Lyon wants.

Romano was quoted by Sun Sport saying: “They can’t spend €50million for Aouar, so it’s Arsenal.

“They’re the club who are trying to sign Aouar.”

The same report claims that the midfielder is also keen to make the move to north London and to join Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates.

Arsenal has also targeted Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Chelsea’s Jorginho in this transfer window.

Both players seem to be only alternatives to Aouar right now, with the Gunners focusing all their attention towards landing the Lyon man.