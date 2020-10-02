Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal handed Aouar boost as one competitor is ruled out of the race

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Houssem Aouar this summer after Juventus pulled out the race for the midfielder, reports Fabrizio Romano via Sun Sports.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has emerged as a top transfer target for Mikel Arteta’s side in this transfer window.

The Gunners have even placed a bid of around 35m euros for him, but it was turned down by the French side for not being high enough.

They will now look to make another bid, but they faced competition from top teams like Barcelona and Juventus.

The report is now claiming that Juve is out of the race because they will not pay the 50m euros that Lyon wants.

Romano was quoted by Sun Sport saying: “They can’t spend €50million for Aouar, so it’s Arsenal.

“They’re the club who are trying to sign Aouar.”

The same report claims that the midfielder is also keen to make the move to north London and to join Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates.

Arsenal has also targeted Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Chelsea’s Jorginho in this transfer window.

Both players seem to be only alternatives to Aouar right now, with the Gunners focusing all their attention towards landing the Lyon man.

  1. ACE says:
    October 2, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Torreria and MG out

    Aouar and TP in

    Why cant Arsenal make it this
    simple? 😁😂

    And please FFS NO Jorginho

  2. Lenohappy says:
    October 2, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Saliba going on loan? So it means arteta really rates Holding and chambers🤔🤔🤔

    1. ACE says:
      October 2, 2020 at 2:25 pm

      If you maybe read some of the
      reports making the rounds the
      situation revolving around the
      young Frenchmen have very little
      to do with his futbol acumen.

      The kid lost his mum, speaks very
      little English and is basically all alone
      in one of the busiest cities in the
      world. Being labeled the next VVD
      by deluded Arsenal fans probably
      hasnt helped the young man’s
      transition either

      If he isnt mentally ready to play for
      AFC than a loan back to France for
      a year might be exactly what William
      needs.

      1. Khadii says:
        October 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm

        Thank you ACE.
        Some fans just read headlines and jump into foolish conclusions..
        So exhausting and demoralizing

        1. Lenohappy says:
          October 2, 2020 at 2:41 pm

          Khadii I don’t know how old you are, but you know you can post your comment without sounding like an idiot.

          1. Trudeau says:
            October 2, 2020 at 2:43 pm

            That’s a bit harsh and uncalled for Lenohappy.

      2. Lenohappy says:
        October 2, 2020 at 2:41 pm

        Thanks Ace I didn’t know all that.

    2. Val says:
      October 2, 2020 at 2:27 pm

      He needs a loan, MA is right!
      CC was playing brilliantly before his injury, he’s a much better ball playing defender than Holding.
      Saliba isnt ready to start for us not by a long way.
      He missed most of last season with injury and then the cancelled campaign.
      Both Holding and CC are experienced premier league players and both are homegrown.

  3. Maxi pimpi says:
    October 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    It’s just four days to the end of the window and even a blind man can see that we are really short of quality in midfield. We shouldn’t even be talking about,”Aouar boost”. We should be talking about medicals by now ffs. What a joke! It’s really pissing me off.

  4. GunneRay says:
    October 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    So, I guess all the rumours of Houssem Aouar having a medical at Arsenal today were just BS as usual, then?

    Reply
    October 2, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    Well if we are to take the Lyon president by his word then we need to seriously put an offer in that they will accept and fast.
    According to him we have till the close of play today to do the deal.

    Get a move on Arsenal!

    Reply
    October 2, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    PSG is on Aouar too

    Reply
    October 2, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    Oh my, this is almost as bad as waiting for Auba to sign!!
    Thankfully, for my health, there are only 3 days to go….😄
    I expect Edu to pull it out of the bag..

