Arsenal handed bargain opportunity to sign Eredivisie winger, after Sané setback

The Gunners have been handed a golden opportunity to sign PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko for a cut-price fee this summer. Arsenal have long held an interest in the explosive right winger and have made enquiries about his availability in previous windows. That interest could now be reignited following their failure to secure Leroy Sané.

PSV open door for Arsenal as asking price plummets

As cited by Dutch outlet Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV are now willing to cash in on the 22-year-old. With just one year remaining on his contract, the Dutch giants are prepared to accept as little as £17 million (€20 million) for his signature. This marks a significant drop in valuation compared to last summer, when Brentford agreed a £37 million fee before the move collapsed due to the player rejecting the Premier League club.

Back then, Bakayoko was just 20 years old and had not yet fully established himself in PSV’s starting eleven. Now, with more experience under his belt, the Gunners have a clear opportunity to sign a player who is still far from reaching his peak, offering both quality and squad depth for a relatively modest fee.

Bakayoko’s stats suggest high ceiling and resale value

Looking at his profile, the 22-year-old would represent a smart addition to the Arsenal attack. Despite being known for his skill and flair, Bakayoko also delivers in terms of end product. Last season, he ranked in the 93rd percentile for shots per 90 minutes (3.42) in the Eredivisie and in the 97th percentile for shots on target (1.54). He finished the 2024/25 campaign with 12 goals and three assists across 46 appearances.

Signing a player of his calibre would provide Bukayo Saka with much-needed cover and competition, which in turn could help the England international continue to thrive. In addition, Bakayoko’s age and valuation make him a potentially profitable long-term investment.

The only concern might be the impact his arrival could have on Ethan Nwaneri, who has demonstrated impressive potential when deployed on the right flank.

All things considered, Bakayoko looks a fantastic option for Arsenal to explore this summer.

