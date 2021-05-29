Arsenal handed boost as target admits he might change teams

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer after he admitted that he might change clubs.

The Gunners are looking for new players as they rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta.

They bolstered their defence last summer with the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes, however, they will lose David Luiz when this campaign officially ends and they are now looking to get another defender.

They have been linked with a move for Kounde as he impresses in Spain with Sevilla.

The Frenchman has many suitors, but Sevilla could also decide it isn’t time to cash in on his signature just yet.

The defender, however, appears keen on moving after he revealed in a recent interview that he would likely change clubs.

Having helped Sevilla win the Europa League last year and also maintaining a good standard in this campaign, he has earned a call up to the France national team for the Euros. He was asked about his future at the training camp and he said via Sun Sports:

“Regarding my future, it’s certain that I will perhaps have to change clubs this summer.

“But nothing has been finalised yet. I have not decided anything.

“My goal is to play for a big club, to try to always progress and to win trophies.

“It’s true that I might have to move but that’s not relevant today.”

Kounde added: “I would say that perhaps when I arrived at Sevilla and started playing more and more and also with the arrival of the Champions League.

“It has always been something in my head. I have always believed in it, I have always worked for it. To have it.

“That objective in the sights meant that I was able to have the performances I did at Sevilla.

“Also thanks to this club that helped me a lot and my team-mates who always pushed me.”