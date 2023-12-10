Arsenal handed boost in pursuit of Spanish star midfielder

Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has received a significant boost as Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly withdrawn from the race.

According to Mundo Deportivo, while the Catalan club admires the 24-year-old, they are in search of midfielders with a different skill set.

This development comes as good news for Mikel Arteta and the Gunners, who have been monitoring the midfielder for a considerable period. Zubimendi was in close proximity to joining the North London side earlier this year, but he ultimately opted against the move.

The midfielder has a €60 million (£51.5m) release clause, and numerous reports suggest that a transfer to Arsenal in the January window is highly likely.

As the Gunners continue their title challenge this season, reinforcements are crucial to avoid a recurrence of past slips that prevented them from securing league glory since 2004.

The name of Douglas Luiz has also surfaced multiple times, adding intrigue to see which player Arsenal will pursue more aggressively.

Zubimendi, with 165 appearances for Sociedad and four caps for the Spanish national team, is yet to reach the peak of his career. Securing his signature amid interest from other rival clubs would represent a significant triumph for Arsenal in the competitive transfer market.

Writer – Yash Bisht

