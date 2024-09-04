Arsenal handed fresh Eze boost if they want to sign him next summer

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

The England international was once a part of the Gunners’ youth setup but was released for not being considered good enough at the time.

Since then, Eze has developed into a key player for Palace, earning a strong reputation in the Premier League.

His impressive form in the second half of last season secured him a spot in England’s squad for Euro 2024, and now he is looking to take the next step by joining a bigger club.

Arsenal is among his many suitors, and signing Eze would certainly excite their fans, though the club did not make a move for him in the last transfer window.

They will have another opportunity to pursue him in the summer of 2025, with a report from the Daily Mail suggesting that his release clause will be £68 million, including add-ons.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Eze is an exciting player to watch, but we trust Mikel Arteta. If he thinks the attacker is good enough for his team, he will add him to his squad.

Otherwise, Eze will eventually move to another club when the time comes for him to change teams.

However, we will still bolster our group with players who we are sure will make it better than it is now.

