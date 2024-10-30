Arsenal handed huge boost in the race for Swedish goal machine

Viktor Gyökeres has been nothing short of sensational this season, he started where he left off in the last Campaign and has arguably been the best striker in Europe this season. This is perfectly reflected in the statistics with the Swedish international already boasting an impressive tally of 27 G/A for club and country this season.

The sum is made the more impressive considering it’s made mostly of goals, indeed he has 20 goals and 7 assists which makes him one of the hottest players in Europe currently! If he continues to score at this rate, he’ll most likely smash his tally of 43 goals and 14 assists for Sporting last season which is pretty astonishing to say the least.

His impressive form last season saw us get linked with his signature in the summer, which is no surprise considering our well documented search for a striker in the early stages of the last transfer window. One reason out of many why we didn’t sign him was the price tag, as you would imagine for such a player of his goalscoring ability.

His contract includes a release clause of €100million which you would imagine was a huge turn off for interesting parties in the summer, however new developments will be a boost to any club interested in the striker.

According to Florian Plettenberg, there’s been a transfer agreement between Sporting and the Swede which will see him being able to leave the club for way less next summer despite his release clause. According to the reporter, a winter transfer is unlikely, however Gyökeres will be available for between €60-70million next summer, all interested teams have been informed of this agreement with a quartet of ourselves, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool being the teams from England with high interest in the Swedish international.

The only down side to the news is the amount of competition we’ll face if we decide to go for him, other than that however it is still a very huge boost to our chances of finally landing an out and out number 9!

Considering this new development, Should he be a priority next summer?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…