Arsenal handed ideal verdict amid £84m transfer pursuit

Zinedine Zidane has delivered his verdict on Arsenal target Kenan Yildiz, a verdict that should only strengthen the Gunners’ desire to bring the Turkish international on board.

It is no secret that Arsenal will be in the market for a left winger come 2026. For two consecutive summers, the Gunners have entered the window hoping to land one, only to fall short. Last summer, they went hunting for a left-sided option but returned with Noni Madueke. While he can operate on the left, he is clearly at his best on the right.

With that need still evident, Arsenal now find themselves linked with Juventus’ Yildiz. The talented youngster is rising fast, already regarded as one of the finest left-wingers in Europe.

Zidane full of praise for Yildiz

Dazzling for both Juventus and the Turkish national team, Yildiz is attracting interest from several elite clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. As the transfer race intensifies, Juventus, Real Madrid and France, legend Zinedine Zidane has shared his view on why the winger is commanding such attention.

Speaking to Fanatik, Zidane said:

“I like him, he is a good player. He scores goals. He has quality. He still needs to improve and prove himself.”

Coming from a man with an elite eye for talent, Zidane’s comments carry significant weight.

Why Yildiz fits Arsenal’s profile

Still only 20, Yildiz remains a rough diamond – one Mikel Arteta could well polish. While there is still room for improvement, the fact that he already has goals in his game makes him an enticing option for Arsenal’s left flank.

That said, if Yildiz truly is as good as billed, the sticking point may not be his potential but his reported £84 million price tag, an eye-watering figure for a player still unproven at the very top level – as well as the fact that Juventus are believed to be on the cusp of securing the player’s future until 2030.

Would you pay £84 million to bring Kenan Yildiz to the Emirates?

Let us know in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…