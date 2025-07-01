Arsenal handed lifeline in pursuit of long-term Winger target

Arsenal have been handed a potential lifeline in their long-standing pursuit of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. This development comes as the Gunners step up efforts to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Recent contact was made with Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, as Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce the left flank. However, despite strong interest, Eze is not thought to be the club’s first-choice option. Even before current top target Rodrygo emerged, Arsenal were widely reported to favour a move for Williams.

For a time, that ambition seemed unlikely to materialise. The Spanish international had reportedly opted for a switch to Barcelona, and talks were understood to be progressing swiftly. However, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, those negotiations have now stalled.

Barcelona talks stall over registration demands

Although a verbal agreement had been reached between Williams’ camp and Barcelona, formal talks have hit a roadblock. The player’s representatives are demanding registration guarantees amid the club’s recent financial difficulties, which have impacted their ability to register new signings such as Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

These demands have reportedly surprised the Catalan giants, who view them as excessive. While both parties are said to remain calm, the situation has opened a window of opportunity for Arsenal to re-enter the race.

Arsenal must stay alert as window opens up

There is currently no suggestion that Arsenal have made a formal approach for the winger, but this latest development could change that. With Barcelona hesitant, a proactive contract offer from the Gunners could reignite their long-term interest. Williams, who is believed to have given the green light to the move to Camp Nou, may reconsider if the deal ultimately collapses.

This saga is far from over, and Arsenal would be wise to stay alert. If the player becomes available, the club must be ready to move swiftly.

Benjamin Kenneth

