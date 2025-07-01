Arsenal handed lifeline in pursuit of long-term Winger target

Arsenal have been handed a potential lifeline in their long-standing pursuit of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. This development comes as the Gunners step up efforts to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.
Recent contact was made with Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, as Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce the left flank. However, despite strong interest, Eze is not thought to be the club’s first-choice option. Even before current top target Rodrygo emerged, Arsenal were widely reported to favour a move for Williams.
For a time, that ambition seemed unlikely to materialise. The Spanish international had reportedly opted for a switch to Barcelona, and talks were understood to be progressing swiftly. However, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, those negotiations have now stalled.
Barcelona talks stall over registration demands
Although a verbal agreement had been reached between Williams’ camp and Barcelona, formal talks have hit a roadblock. The player’s representatives are demanding registration guarantees amid the club’s recent financial difficulties, which have impacted their ability to register new signings such as Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.
These demands have reportedly surprised the Catalan giants, who view them as excessive. While both parties are said to remain calm, the situation has opened a window of opportunity for Arsenal to re-enter the race.
Arsenal must stay alert as window opens up
There is currently no suggestion that Arsenal have made a formal approach for the winger, but this latest development could change that. With Barcelona hesitant, a proactive contract offer from the Gunners could reignite their long-term interest. Williams, who is believed to have given the green light to the move to Camp Nou, may reconsider if the deal ultimately collapses.
This saga is far from over, and Arsenal would be wise to stay alert. If the player becomes available, the club must be ready to move swiftly.
What do you think, Gooners – should Arsenal make their move now?
Benjamin Kenneth
I think we should stop with all these stories about this guy, he ain’t coming.
Is this story still running, this is so yesterdays news.🥱
OT : To my understanding, the potential Eze signing doesn’t impact the signing of a Left winger. He is being looked at for a midfield role I presume.
Every year, Barca is facing those registration issues with potential incoming players (Olmo, Gundogan,…), but finally find a way to get them registered. Given Nico Williams’ talent, it will be exactly the same: Barca will find a way, even if it means prioritizing him vs an existing player.
Arsenal should not waste time trying to persuade a player who has already made up his mind. Move on and get Rodrygo instead!
You’re right about Barca, but there are often (as with Olmo most recently) very public delays nevertheless and all sorts of behind-the-scenes negotiations to get the registrations done. I think Williams really doesn’t want to be associated with that in the media, hence his (reported) “red line”.
Why would we want a player to join Arsenal FC if their first choice is to go to another club?
We want players that genuinely want to be Arsenal players not mercenaries who are so selfish they have no thought for anyone but themselves. I’m talking about our Captain Martin Ødegaard or Declan Rice Bukayo Saka as a few standouts that want to be here. Maybe I’m wrong but Nico Williams and his salary demands have no business here, not interested great player but no heart just demands etc!
And don’t get me started on players wanting guaranteed playing time! You’re getting paid to do a job and excel !
Do that job excel and the play time will follow my goodness how did this happen?
Not the football equivalent of The Neverending Story (again!). Didn’t we have all of this last season?
Williams was top of F C Barcelona’s list then (their only target at the time) and he was “definitely” moving there – until he didn’t. He was also linked with Arsenal for a time of course.
This summer, while Williams wasn’t originally headed to F C Barcelona, in recent weeks he’s been linked with them more and more. However, there are reports in Spain that he’s not so sure after all as they may not be able to pay his release clause (in one payment, as his club is demanding) or guarantee to register him (as the article mentions) because of on-going financial difficulties.
Basically, you never really know with Williams. I think he’ll go to F C Barcelona if the problems are resolved, if not then possibly to Bayern Munich.
The La Liga will do everything to facilitate the registration of Williams for Barca. They hate seeing their top talents depart to other leagues especially when, as in this case, the player himself wants to stay.
The Williams ship has long sailed.
If you were a F C Barcelona fan you wouldn’t say that though.
They think (they “know”, rather) that La Liga is hopelessly biased against them and in favour of their bitter rivals, Real Madrid. Indeed, they put their previous difficulties with player registrations down to this and particularly to the La Liga president, Javier Tebas.