Arsenal handed major boost ahead of final day clash against Everton

Arsenal were handed a significant boost ahead of the last matchday of the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to clinch the top four spot ahead of their arch-rivals, as they travel to Norwich City, knowing a draw would be enough for them to qualify for the Champions League.

Whereas the Gunners see themselves two points behind Antonio Conte’s men and need a miracle in their bid to make a fourth placed finish.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men were handed a boost as their weekend opponents Everton came from two goals down to win 3-2 against Crystal Palace.

That leaves Frank Lampard’s men safe from the drop and they don’t have much to play for, other than pride, at the Emirates Stadium.

If the North London outfit can get even the bare minimum help in their push for a top four finish, I’m sure they would welcome it with both arms.

Arsenal fans could only wonder how their team is in the position they see themselves in. Two games before, the Gunners were in a driving position to make the Champions League.

We were four points clear of Spurs, with just three games remaining. What has unfolded since then is nothing short of a disaster, especially the Monday night performance against Newcastle United, when the team did not look like one that was chasing a top four finish.

Maybe it is the thin squad that the Gunners hierarchy opted for that is coming back to haunt them. Or maybe it’s just nerves that have kicked in.

Which is natural considering that Arsenal have the youngest squad in the Premier League.

The Arsenal fans have no option but to hope for the best ahead of the last matchday of the Premier League before we head to the holidays.

The mood of many during their vacations can vary on whether the three-times Premier League winners can clinch an unexpected fourth spot.

