Arsenal handed massive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe boost

Arsenal has been handed a boost after the Confederation of African Football decided not to hold any African Cup of Nations until 2022 as reported by TalkSport.

This news means that Arsenal would be able to keep hold of their top African players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe at a crucial period of next season.

The Nations Cup is usually played in the month of January, which is an important time for Arsenal and other teams around Europe.

Both Aubameyang and Pepe are important players for their respective national teams, with the former Borussia Dortmund striker captaining the Gabon national team.

This is Pepe’s first season at Arsenal and although the Ivorian hasn’t had the best first season, he is developing into an important player at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta would not want to lose him for any reason.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang is entering the final year of his current deal at Arsenal. The Gunners want to tie him down to a new deal, but if they cannot get him on a new agreement before the end of this season, they might have to allow him to leave for a fee in the next transfer window.