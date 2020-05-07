Arsenal look to have been handed a transfer boost.

Arsenal look to have been handed a significant transfer boost as it’s being claimed Orkun Kokcu has rejected a new contract offer from current club Feyenoord.

According to Dutch journalist Martijn Krabbendam, as translated and quoted by the Daily Express, Kokcu has snubbed a new deal with Feyenoord as he wants “more”, with the reporter also stating Arsenal have been in touch about signing him.

“There has been an offer from Feyenoord, and he has refused,” Krabbendam said.

“Feyenoord are offering something, and Kokcu wants more, you shouldn’t think that that boy is suddenly asking for millions.”

He added: “It’s no secret that Arsenal has already spoken to Kokcu’s agents, the Seville clubs are also very interested in the midfielder.”

Chelsea are also mentioned by him as a potential suitor for the player, while the Express claim that he’d cost around £23million.

Kokcu looks a top talent after impressing in the Eredivisie, and the 19-year-old has also represented both the Netherlands and Turkey internationally at youth level.

Arsenal would do well to win the race for this signing, with Kokcu looking a creative talent who could prove to be an ideal long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker has not had the best season and looks past his peak, with Kokcu perhaps a player with similar potential if he can continue to develop and fine-tune his game.