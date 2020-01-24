Arsenal handed possible defensive boost ahead of Bournemouth clash

According to Arsenal’s latest fitness update via their official website, centre-back Sokratis has returned to full training after a spell on the sidelines with illness.
The Greek star has missed Arsenal’s last two games and the club report that the 31-year-old will be ‘assessed’ ahead of Monday evening’s FA Cup 4th Round clash against Bournemouth.
Sokratis’ touted return couldn’t have come at a better time as David Luiz will be suspended for the trip to the Vitality Stadium after being sent off in our 2-2 draw against rivals Chelsea.
Luiz was forced into making a rash challenge following an error from Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis’ return to action will hopefully steady a nervy backline.
The Gunners have been dismal at the back this season, the north London outfit have conceded the second-most goals (34) of teams in the top eleven of the Premier League.
Just want to see Ceballos start as no 10
I believe u still out of support for Ozil at No.10
For me Ceballos can come in at 2nd half, but Ozil still the best to start..
Beside we don’t know if we got future with ceballos yet, is he staying or going back to real Madrid?
The guys is Good, but he will get his chance… I hope the coach hears what you may be wishing and grant it.
Luiz, Holding, Sokratis, Mustafi so we have just 4 senior CB,s presently.
It is a shame this 4 talented CB,s could not lead us to a top 6 presently.
Hopefully they all improve and stay fit for the fight for Top 6 places by May.
And I think when fit and in form Luiz and Holding are our best 2 CB,s available.
Everything will go well when we start to support the players we have got here.. Bellarin… Was great at chelsea…
Hopeful of holding too…
Boys need engey from us to make us proud gunners again
Holding and Mustafi can do a job against lowly Bournemouth, I’m not too worried about that one.. Sokratis and Luiz will be back for Burnley 👊
Holding and sokratic are the best central back that we have now