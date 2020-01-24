Arsenal handed possible defensive boost ahead of Bournemouth clash

According to Arsenal’s latest fitness update via their official website, centre-back Sokratis has returned to full training after a spell on the sidelines with illness.

The Greek star has missed Arsenal’s last two games and the club report that the 31-year-old will be ‘assessed’ ahead of Monday evening’s FA Cup 4th Round clash against Bournemouth.

Sokratis’ touted return couldn’t have come at a better time as David Luiz will be suspended for the trip to the Vitality Stadium after being sent off in our 2-2 draw against rivals Chelsea.

Luiz was forced into making a rash challenge following an error from Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis’ return to action will hopefully steady a nervy backline.