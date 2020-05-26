Arsenal handed potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang boost

PSG seem to have found an alternative to Aubameyang.

Arsenal are in a difficult situation with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, there’s no doubt about that, but we may have been given just one small boost on that front today.

A recent report from Todo Fichajes claimed we were in talks over selling our top scorer to Paris Saint-Germain for around €38million, but there’s been another update on the Ligue 1 giants’ pursuit of a new striker.

According to ESPN, they’re edging closer to sealing a permanent deal for Inter Milan front-man Mauro Icardi, who’s been on loan at the Parc des Princes this season.

If Icardi does indeed complete this move, that would give PSG plenty of options up front along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and surely no room for Aubameyang as well.

Of course, the Gabon international will surely have plenty of other suitors out there, but if one team is out of the running that can hopefully give us some hope.