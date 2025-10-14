Arsenal handed potentially fatal blow in pursuit of Serie A forward

Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Arsenal, along with several other Premier League clubs, have been monitoring Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz. However, they may have been handed a major setback in their pursuit according to the latest reports. The Gunners have sent scouts to watch the impressive attacker on multiple occasions this season.

Links to the Turkish international began to emerge in the summer, with the player’s rapid rise at Juventus drawing widespread attention. Alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Aston Villa are also believed to have registered interest in the versatile forward.

Juventus confident of new deal

Despite the growing interest from England, Yildiz is reportedly keen to remain at Juventus, representing a significant blow to Arsenal’s hopes. According to Tuttosport, there is optimism in Turin that the 20-year-old will sign a new deal with the club. Discussions over a contract extension until 2030, with an option for an additional year, have been ongoing for some time.

The report adds there is currently a gap of around half a million euros between the demands of the player’s representatives and Juventus’ offer of approximately €4.5 million per season. Even so, the Bianconeri remain confident of reaching an agreement, with neither side prepared to walk away. The player’s desire to stay could prove a decisive obstacle for Arsenal, particularly as Juventus are expected to demand close to €100 million should any Premier League club make an approach.

Yildiz v Napoli
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s attacking depth

Kenan Yildiz has quickly become one of the most exciting attacking prospects in Serie A. Known for his dribbling ability and composure in front of goal, his versatility and technical flair have made him a fan favourite in Turin.

Whether Arsenal decide to make a concrete move remains to be seen, but with the current attacking depth available to Mikel Arteta, it raises the question, do the Gunners really need another forward right now?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

