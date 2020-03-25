Arsenal target made available by Barcelona.

Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a possible transfer boost as Barcelona plan to offload as many as eight players in the next transfer window.

According to Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror, defender Samuel Umtiti could be one of those, following recent links with the Gunners.

The Frenchman has had his ups and downs in his time at the Nou Camp, but it seems he is of some interest to Arsenal, though the Express have also suggested the club have their reservations over the potential deal.

That report stated Umtiti could leave for around £50million, which doesn’t necessarily seem like too much in this market, though it could backfire if his recent poor injury record does not improve.

Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky when it comes to defensive additions, however, and Umtiti would add quality and experience to our back-line.

He might not be the absolute perfect option for us at the moment, but most would surely agree he’d be a considerable upgrade on the likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi.