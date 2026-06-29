Arsenal handed the chance to sign another Newcastle United star

Arsenal have been attempting to sign Bruno Guimaraes over the past week, although Newcastle United have already rejected an opening offer from the Gunners for the Brazilian midfielder. Arsenal remain eager to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the new season after an impressive campaign in which they won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

The Gunners view Guimaraes as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and believe he would significantly improve an already strong squad. However, Newcastle remain reluctant to lose one of their most influential players, particularly given his importance both on and off the pitch at St James’ Park.

Arsenal Offered Alternative Midfield Option

While Arsenal continue to pursue Guimaraes, another potential option has reportedly emerged in the transfer market. Sandro Tonali has once again become a player of interest after Arsenal previously attempted to sign the Italian midfielder during the January transfer window, although a deal proved impossible at the time.

As reported by Metro Sport, Arsenal have now been offered the opportunity to sign Tonali instead of Guimaraes. The Italian is regarded as one of the top midfielders currently playing in the Premier League, and his availability could provide Arsenal with an alternative should negotiations for Guimaraes fail to progress.

Newcastle Facing Midfield Decisions

Tottenham are also believed to be interested in signing Tonali as they look to strengthen Roberto De Zerbi’s squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. That growing interest could increase pressure on Newcastle as they attempt to keep their key players while also balancing their own transfer plans.

Despite the possibility of signing Tonali, Guimaraes remains Arsenal’s preferred midfield target and the club is expected to continue pushing for his signature. Newcastle, meanwhile, are determined to retain the Brazilian and avoid weakening their squad before the start of the new season.

Arsenal may nevertheless need to act quickly because if Newcastle decide to sell Tonali elsewhere, they could become even more determined to keep hold of Guimaraes regardless of the value of any future offers.

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