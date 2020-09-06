Arsenal handed toughest Carabao Cup draw away to Leicester

Arsenal will begin their bid for Carabao Cup glory away to Leicester City after today’s draw, as they look to win the competition for the first time since 1993.
Our side has regularly used the tournament to blood youngsters into the squad, with many fringe members picking up minutes, but that doesn’t mean that we have not come close, reaching the final twice in the last decade.
We have not been blessed by the easiest draw to kick-start our bid to win this season’s edition either, with a trip to the King Power Stadium in round three, which will be played midweek on either September 22 or 23.
The only changes to the competition will be that there will no longer be a two-legged semi-final, but hopefully we will be able to reach this stage with our much-improved squad strength and depth.
Full League Cup fixtures for the second/third rounds as provided by the Standard:
Round Two (South)
West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic
Ipswich Town vs Fulham
Oxford United vs Watford
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle
Southampton vs Brentford
Bristol City vs Northampton Town
Reading vs Luton Town
Millwall vs Cheltenham Town
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Portsmouth
Newport County vs Cambridge United
Gillingham vs Coventry City
Round Two (North)
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Burton Albion vs Aston Villa
Bradford City vs Lincoln City
Leeds United vs Hull City
Everton vs Salford City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City
Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town
Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
Derby County vs Preston North End
Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers
Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic
Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale
Round Three fixtures
Bradford or Lincoln City vs Liverpool
Bristol City or Northampton Town vs Burton Albion or Aston Villa
Morecambe or Oldham Athletic vs Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
Reading or Luton Town vs Manchester United
Derby County or Preston vs Brighton or Portsmouth
Ipswich or Fulham vs Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
Millwall or Cheltenham vs Burnley or Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough or Barnsley
Wolves or Stoke City vs Gillingham or Coventry City
Leicester City vs Arsenal
West Brom or Harrogate vs Southampton or Brentford
Newport County or Cambridge United vs Oxford United or Watford
Fleetwood or Port Vale vs Everton or Salford City
Leyton Orient or Plymouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham or Charlton vs Leeds United or Hull City
Will Arteta be able to add to his FA Cup and Community Shield victories with his third different trophy in such a short time with the club?
Patrick