Arsenal handed toughest Carabao Cup draw away to Leicester

Arsenal will begin their bid for Carabao Cup glory away to Leicester City after today’s draw, as they look to win the competition for the first time since 1993.

Our side has regularly used the tournament to blood youngsters into the squad, with many fringe members picking up minutes, but that doesn’t mean that we have not come close, reaching the final twice in the last decade.

We have not been blessed by the easiest draw to kick-start our bid to win this season’s edition either, with a trip to the King Power Stadium in round three, which will be played midweek on either September 22 or 23.

The only changes to the competition will be that there will no longer be a two-legged semi-final, but hopefully we will be able to reach this stage with our much-improved squad strength and depth.

Full League Cup fixtures for the second/third rounds as provided by the Standard:

Round Two (South)

West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town vs Fulham

Oxford United vs Watford

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Brentford

Bristol City vs Northampton Town

Reading vs Luton Town

Millwall vs Cheltenham Town

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Portsmouth

Newport County vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Coventry City

Round Two (North)

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Burton Albion vs Aston Villa

Bradford City vs Lincoln City

Leeds United vs Hull City

Everton vs Salford City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City

Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley

Derby County vs Preston North End

Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers

Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic

Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale

Round Three fixtures

Bradford or Lincoln City vs Liverpool

Bristol City or Northampton Town vs Burton Albion or Aston Villa

Morecambe or Oldham Athletic vs Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

Reading or Luton Town vs Manchester United

Derby County or Preston vs Brighton or Portsmouth

Ipswich or Fulham vs Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace

Millwall or Cheltenham vs Burnley or Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough or Barnsley

Wolves or Stoke City vs Gillingham or Coventry City

Leicester City vs Arsenal

West Brom or Harrogate vs Southampton or Brentford

Newport County or Cambridge United vs Oxford United or Watford

Fleetwood or Port Vale vs Everton or Salford City

Leyton Orient or Plymouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham or Charlton vs Leeds United or Hull City

Will Arteta be able to add to his FA Cup and Community Shield victories with his third different trophy in such a short time with the club?

Patrick