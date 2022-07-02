Arsenal handed transfer boost after Barcelona ace allowed to leave for free

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their long-term pursuit of Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona appears to have given up on keeping the French attacker.

The Gunners hold a long-standing interest in his signature, and they have continued to be linked with a move for him.

Mikel Arteta’s side needs new forwards, and they have been working on some transfers.

They could now add Dembele to their squad as The Daily Mail reports that Barcelona has informed the Frenchman they cannot offer him a bigger contract than the one currently on the table.

He became a free agent yesterday, and the Catalans attempted to get him to re-sign again, but it seems he will now find a new home.

This is now a boost to Arsenal, and they will look to lure him to London as a part of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dembele is one of the most talented attackers in the world and he is still only 25.

His time at Barca has been injury-prone, but he played over 30 matches for them last season and did well in most.

He is probably now in his best physical shape, and he can do a job if he moves to the Emirates.

Arteta will have to decide whether he wants the former Borussia Dortmund man. If he does, then we should compete to sign him.

