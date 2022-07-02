Arsenal handed transfer boost after Barcelona ace allowed to leave for free

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their long-term pursuit of Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona appears to have given up on keeping the French attacker.
The Gunners hold a long-standing interest in his signature, and they have continued to be linked with a move for him.
Mikel Arteta’s side needs new forwards, and they have been working on some transfers.
They could now add Dembele to their squad as The Daily Mail reports that Barcelona has informed the Frenchman they cannot offer him a bigger contract than the one currently on the table.
He became a free agent yesterday, and the Catalans attempted to get him to re-sign again, but it seems he will now find a new home.
This is now a boost to Arsenal, and they will look to lure him to London as a part of Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Dembele is one of the most talented attackers in the world and he is still only 25.
His time at Barca has been injury-prone, but he played over 30 matches for them last season and did well in most.
He is probably now in his best physical shape, and he can do a job if he moves to the Emirates.
Arteta will have to decide whether he wants the former Borussia Dortmund man. If he does, then we should compete to sign him.
I hear his wages may be unattractive for the Emirates ….
Let us not hope that this is another false hope. Arsenal need another striker am
Nd a defender
Well there is no transfer fee but a big wage for probably a four year contract. There’s no doubt he is a player, but would he unsettle the applecart? On his day he causes havoc in defences……
Never any interest, just agent talk
Another big wage problem child, hasn’t he had discipline issues as well? Weren’t there reports about that from Dortmund and Barca?
Then again, we do love to hand out excessive wages far too easily.
He has a 2 year deal on the table from Barca plus Frakie De Jong not for sale to Utd. Don’t see either leaving.
I am always laughing anytime i see a post on Arsenal trying to buy good players. Arsenal will never buy very good players because Edu and Ateta are clueless, Arsenal will wait for the player to go to another team and play exceptionally well before they start making bogus efforts to sign the same player they had opportunity earlier when he was far cheaper.
I want to say once more that Arsenal fans are living in fools paradise because they haven’t bought any exceptionally good player so far.
All the players so far bought are just the same story like Tavaresz and Lakonda, we all saw their qualities when it was needed ,
Don’t expect anything better, that is why they are Arsenal and that is why they will never win the premiership again
The quality us not there