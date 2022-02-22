Arsenal hands impressive 17-year-old pro deal after just one year at the club

Reuell Walters has signed a professional contract at Arsenal, the club has announced.

The 17-year-old only made the move to the Emirates last year, having previously been on the books of Tottenham.

He left Spurs and was away from academy football for some time before joining Arsenal.

His progress at the club has been rapid, and he has been playing for the club’s under-18 and Under-23 sides.

The coaches have been happy to have him around and he has now been handed a professional deal by the Gunners.

“I’m just really grateful for the opportunity I’ve being given,” Reuell told Arsenal Media.

“I just want to make sure that I start to push on and do what I’ve been doing before, but now to a new level.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has so many young kids being groomed at the club’s academy and Reuell must have been really impressive to get a professional contract after such a short time at the club.

The right-back will now target making a breakthrough into the club’s senior team.

He would see the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as motivational figures he can emulate.

Mikel Arteta has willingly given senior debuts to many youngsters and it might not be long before we see Reuell in the team.