Arsenal happy to allow Newcastle United target to leave

Arsenal would happily offload Bernd Leno in the summer, according to 90Mins.
The German has lost his place as the club’s main goalkeeper in this campaign to the reliable Aaron Ramsdale.
Leno played some games for the club when Ramsdale was injured and unavailable.
He didn’t do badly in those matches, but he has likely missed his chance to be Arsenal’s number one following the arrival of the Englishman.
There would be more competition for a place at the club next season because the Gunners have added USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to their squad, and he would join them in the summer.
Because of his arrival, Leno is free to leave, and he is one of the players Newcastle United is pursuing, according to the report.
Leno has served us well enough, and now is the time to allow him to leave the club.
The German was great for the most part of his time as our first choice, but the errors he started making meant he risked losing his place in the team, and that happened.
Ramsdale has been a great signing, and we can back him to remain our goalie for the next decade because of his age.
Pool destroying emery’s men.
Mari on target as his side dismantled torreira’s fiorentina 4-nil……leno can leave but i pray it’s not newcastle anywhere away from england.
@Fk “Pool destroying emery’s men”.
Liverpool beat Arteta’s children 4-0. IJS.
4-0
0-0
0-2
0-2
Not even a goal scored in 4 games
It pains me to say but that Liverpool team is awesome and Jurgen Klopp for me the best manager on the planet.
I know but i expected them to do better,he’s a better coach than arteta,ain’t he?Wishing him all the best in the return leg.
I didn’t want Villarreal in the semi final I would have preferred Bayern even though I think Liverpool would beat them too but it would have been a better game. I’m going for City v Liverpool final and who wins that is anyone’s guess.
Leno although a good shot stopper made far too many mistakes which cost us goals. Even at Leverkusen and for Germany his mistakes cost them goals.
He’ll want to leave as he’ll want 1st team football so he can challenge for a place in the German World Cup squad.
Wouldn’t matter if he was city’s number one Germany will go with Neuer, Trapp or Ter Stegen
I would agree but for Ter Stegen injury problems that has had the last few seasons.