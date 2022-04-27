Arsenal happy to allow Newcastle United target to leave

Arsenal would happily offload Bernd Leno in the summer, according to 90Mins.

The German has lost his place as the club’s main goalkeeper in this campaign to the reliable Aaron Ramsdale.

Leno played some games for the club when Ramsdale was injured and unavailable.

He didn’t do badly in those matches, but he has likely missed his chance to be Arsenal’s number one following the arrival of the Englishman.

There would be more competition for a place at the club next season because the Gunners have added USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to their squad, and he would join them in the summer.

Because of his arrival, Leno is free to leave, and he is one of the players Newcastle United is pursuing, according to the report.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno has served us well enough, and now is the time to allow him to leave the club.

The German was great for the most part of his time as our first choice, but the errors he started making meant he risked losing his place in the team, and that happened.

Ramsdale has been a great signing, and we can back him to remain our goalie for the next decade because of his age.