Arsenal hardly looked like title winners against Ipswich – Same old, Same old…

Same Old Arsenal

Last night you wouldn’t have believed that Arsenal only obliterated Crystal Palace 5-1 last week.

The Gunners just about beat Ipswich Town who are sat in the relegation zone by a single goal last night coming in the first half.

Kai Havertz slammed in the winner after 23 minutes from inside the six-yard box, tucking away Leandro Trossard’s cross from the left hand side of the 25-yard area, sealing a 1-0 victory to move Arsenal up to second.

Mikel Arteta’s team were very lucky to even be allowed to move into second, we were far from our best arguably. We had issues in breaking down the inexperienced Tractor Boys, who haven’t even played in the Premier League for over two decades. A strong majority of the team we saw last night were only playing in League One three seasons ago before Kieran McKenna, helped Ipswich achieve back to back promotions from the third tier of English Football to the Premier League. In theory Arsenal should’ve scored more than once throughout the 90 minutes, if we put five past Crystal Palace who have experienced Premier League players, then why couldn’t we do the same against Ipswich if not better with one of the best teams in World Football?

It seemed to be the same old tale of this season recently, we dominate games with possession and chances and yet can’t find the back of the net. After 90 minutes we had almost 70% of the ball and completely out passed Ipswich by over 300 passes mind blowingly, alongside our 13 shots with only five finding the target – still five more than the visitors who only had three shots during the second half.

We didn’t look rapid in the first half, but we looked somewhat in control of the game despite some flimsy passing at the back at times. In the second half though The Gunners became completely complacent and struggled within seconds of the whistle being blown, we gave the ball to Ipswich on a plate and all of a sudden they were in a position to score an equaliser which any top side in their situation would’ve done but they didn’t – to our advantage. They say “Football is a game of luck” and that scenario was an example of that, letting Arsenal off the hook with such dire passing showing the basics were a problem too!

There was absolutely little energy, enthusiasm and pride it seemed in the second interval. The Gunners were happy to sit back and to a certain extent become intimidated by a side who were in the Championship last season, rather than going forward and remembering their identity and their Premier League title goal for this season. Arsenal almost made out that they were a side who had never played with each other before and were trying to adjust to English football!

Last night The Gunners looked little more than a bottom side trying to find their feet and first win of the season since being promoted from the Championship.

This has to change, The Arsenal can’t go on like this if they are to seriously put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and win their first title in over 20 years!

LIAM HARDING

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…