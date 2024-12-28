Arsenal hardly looked like title winners against Ipswich – Same old, Same old…

Same Old Arsenal
Last night you wouldn’t have believed that Arsenal only obliterated Crystal Palace 5-1 last week.
The Gunners just about beat Ipswich Town who are sat in the relegation zone by a single goal last night coming in the first half.
Kai Havertz slammed in the winner after 23 minutes from inside the six-yard box, tucking away Leandro Trossard’s cross from the left hand side of the 25-yard area, sealing a 1-0 victory to move Arsenal up to second.
Mikel Arteta’s team were very lucky to even be allowed to move into second, we were far from our best arguably. We had issues in breaking down the inexperienced Tractor Boys, who haven’t even played in the Premier League for over two decades. A strong majority of the team we saw last night were only playing in League One three seasons ago before Kieran McKenna, helped Ipswich achieve back to back promotions from the third tier of English Football to the Premier League. In theory Arsenal should’ve scored more than once throughout the 90 minutes, if we put five past Crystal Palace who have experienced Premier League players, then why couldn’t we do the same against Ipswich if not better with one of the best teams in World Football?
It seemed to be the same old tale of this season recently, we dominate games with possession and chances and yet can’t find the back of the net. After 90 minutes we had almost 70% of the ball and completely out passed Ipswich by over 300 passes mind blowingly, alongside our 13 shots with only five finding the target – still five more than the visitors who only had three shots during the second half.
We didn’t look rapid in the first half, but we looked somewhat in control of the game despite some flimsy passing at the back at times. In the second half though The Gunners became completely complacent and struggled within seconds of the whistle being blown, we gave the ball to Ipswich on a plate and all of a sudden they were in a position to score an equaliser which any top side in their situation would’ve done but they didn’t – to our advantage. They say “Football is a game of luck” and that scenario was an example of that, letting Arsenal off the hook with such dire passing showing the basics were a problem too!
There was absolutely little energy, enthusiasm and pride it seemed in the second interval. The Gunners were happy to sit back and to a certain extent become intimidated by a side who were in the Championship last season, rather than going forward and remembering their identity and their Premier League title goal for this season. Arsenal almost made out that they were a side who had never played with each other before and were trying to adjust to English football!
Last night The Gunners looked little more than a bottom side trying to find their feet and first win of the season since being promoted from the Championship.
This has to change, The Arsenal can’t go on like this if they are to seriously put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and win their first title in over 20 years!
Is not every time you play champagne football, what’s important is the 3 points.lets stop being too critical of the team
Upward and forward
2-0 and comfortable, I can just about accept. But we were a bit sloppy at times and it could have easily led to an Ipswich goal. There was no margine for comfort and Ipswich are poor. Very uninspiring performance and not for the first time this season. There is an underlying problem in the way we set up and play. It wont win us the league or CL, we are not clever enough.
Play every 3 days and then try to be motivated to play team in 19th place ‘
DOH! we hadn’t played for 6 days.
“we put five past Crystal Palace who have experienced Premier League players, then why couldn’t we do the same against Ipswich”
Football isn’t mathematics bruv
Yes, Arteta needs to find a way to score more open-play goals against ultra-defensive teams like Everton and Ipswich
A pacey inverted-RW in the mold of Mohamed Salah could increase our goal-scoring chances
Maybe a Striker? A focal point? A pivot? A striker is needed so desperately but Arteta bought Jesus.
A stronger CF would also be a good addition to our squad, but the productive ones aren’t available in January and the need for a new inverted-RW is more pressing
GAI
I hope you saw the goal Mbuemo scored against Chelsea ,he fully fits this description.
Ipswich are a well organized and coached team, regardless of their position in the table. They set up to stop us and persisted with their shape even after we scored, they played to keep it at I-0 with the hope they could grab something late in the game. Fair play to them, they are way better than Southampton. I didn’t enjoy the game because we were going through the motions without much penetration, only when Odegaard ran at the defense did we look like we could find a chink in their composure. That said, we were not terrible and we got the three points. Martinelli and Trossard did OK without setting the world alight, we are going to miss Saka because we are very average without him, as we were without Odegaard. We have not had the best of luck this season with injuries and silly red cards, but if in spite of this we finish second, its not so bad to be considered ‘the same old Arsenal’. I am still confident we are on the right track, but the pressure is building for MA and he needs to win something this season IMO.
I hope MA noticed what happened when Odegaard or anyone else started making those few runs at the defence in the 2nd half. That’s essentially the way Newcastle ripped them apart recently and in my opinion the best way to defeat a low block played by a team that is not likely to effectively kill you on the break going the other way.