Arsenal has a £262m transfer deficit over the last 5 years

Arsenal has lost £262m in net transfer spend in the last 5 years, but that figure is better when compared to some Premier League sides.

The transfer window is an important part of the football calendar, with teams able to strengthen their sides to pursue their seasonal objectives.

It isn’t so much of a level playing field with some teams having almost unlimited spending powers, while others have limits.

In the last 5 years, Arsenal has been busy in the transfer market, landing the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Shkodran Mustafi, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for substantial amounts.

They have also sold some players for good transfer fees, but the amount they have spent bringing players into the club has been more.

CIES Football Observatory has released a study into the amount of money spent to move talented footballers around Europe since 2016 and shows just how big football transfers have become financially.

The report shows that Arsenal has spent £515m since that time and made £253m from player sales in the last 10 transfer windows.

That leaves them with a deficit of -£262m, but that is better than what the likes of Everton and Aston Villa have spent at the same time.

Everton has a deficit of -£303m, while Villa has -£297m. Obviously, Man City has the biggest deficit of 631 million Euros.