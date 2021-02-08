Arsenal has a £262m transfer deficit over the last 5 years

Arsenal has lost £262m in net transfer spend in the last 5 years, but that figure is better when compared to some Premier League sides.
The transfer window is an important part of the football calendar, with teams able to strengthen their sides to pursue their seasonal objectives.
It isn’t so much of a level playing field with some teams having almost unlimited spending powers, while others have limits.
In the last 5 years, Arsenal has been busy in the transfer market, landing the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Shkodran Mustafi, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for substantial amounts.
They have also sold some players for good transfer fees, but the amount they have spent bringing players into the club has been more.
CIES Football Observatory has released a study into the amount of money spent to move talented footballers around Europe since 2016 and shows just how big football transfers have become financially.
The report shows that Arsenal has spent £515m since that time and made £253m from player sales in the last 10 transfer windows.
That leaves them with a deficit of -£262m, but that is better than what the likes of Everton and Aston Villa have spent at the same time.
Everton has a deficit of -£303m, while Villa has -£297m. Obviously, Man City has the biggest deficit of 631 million Euros.
Kroenke’s fault!
Would be interesting to see how many of those players that Everton, City and Aston Villa bought are still at the clubs. In other words, are they still assets?
One of our big problems is that we shoot ourselves in the right foot by buying mediocre players and then shoot ourselves in the left foot by paying them too much. Then, for good measure, we kick ourselves in the testicles by letting them go for free or even worse buying them out.
The problem at Arsenal is the deficit has not brought about success, whereas ,in the case of Man City, it has.Their income from winning the EPL on a number of occasions allied to funds generated from their regular qualification for the Champions League competition, outweighs their deficit.In essence, the end justifies the means in the case of Man City, but not unfortunately in the case of Arsenal.
On the surface this seems incredibly inept, but when you take an even closer look it’s actually far worse than the numbers suggest…the fact that this insanely large deficit doesn’t even take into account our piss poor wage bill management or more complicated variables, like opportunity cost, means that the deeper one digs the more incompetence one uncovers…we’re clearly the modern day example for how not to run a professional footballing club…in fact, we’re actually fortunate it’s not even worse because this organizational neglect started when the Emirates was first built and the real brains of the operation, David Dein, was shown the door…usually when something is allowed to fester for such a lengthy period it’s difficult to reverse course…I can only hope someone at the club has the stones to face these harsh realities head-on before they have any truly permanent affect(just look how long it took Leeds to recover from their differing by similarly systemic issues)