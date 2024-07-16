Arsenal has a fine advantage over Barcelona in race to sign Nico Williams

Arsenal remains in the running to sign Nico Williams, with Barcelona as one of their main competitors.

The winger was in fantastic form as Spain won Euro 2024, and Athletic Bilbao anticipates several clubs will attempt to pay his release clause.

Although the attacker has insisted that he is happy at Bilbao and is not considering leaving this summer, Arsenal is making efforts to persuade him to join them.

Due to his friendship with Lamine Yamal and his Spanish nationality, Barcelona is considered the frontrunner for his signature. Their president recently stated that Williams is affordable for them.

However, a report on Goal.com reveals that Arsenal is now the true leader in the race. Despite Joan Laporta’s claims that Barcelona can sign Williams, internal sources suggest otherwise. His comments have reportedly angered some within the club, who argue that it is unrealistic given Barcelona’s current financial difficulties, including issues with unregistered players.

These financial struggles mean Barcelona will likely struggle to compete with Arsenal for Williams’ signature, giving Mikel Arteta’s side an advantage.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need all the advantages we can get in the race to sign Williams because the top clubs around the world also want to sign him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…