Arsenal has a good advantage over Premier League rivals in race for Olise

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Michael Olise, who is set to leave Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has been too brilliant to play for a team like Palace, and several top clubs want to include him in their squad.

Arsenal has been tracking him, and the Gunners consider him ideal competition for their current wingers.

Bukayo Saka was out of form for several weeks in the second half of the season and needed support.

If Arsenal had Olise, the Frenchman could have replaced the Englishman, keeping the right-wing position productive for the Gunners.

They could address this problem in the next transfer window, and a report in Mirror Sport claims Chelsea is also seriously interested in his signature.

However, the report adds that Olise wants to play in the Champions League and will prioritise a club playing in Europe’s top competition if he leaves Palace.

This has given Arsenal an advantage in the race for the former Reading youngster.

Unless another club steps up, Arsenal is now leading the competition for his signature and should beat Chelsea to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olise is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League that we can sign. He consistently delivers top performances for Palace.

He will love life at the Emirates, hopefully, he will not feel threatened by the attackers we already have.

