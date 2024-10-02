Arsenal has a ‘good chance’ of signing German star in the summer

Arsenal has been identified as one of the clubs in the race to sign German star Florian Wirtz at the end of this season.

Widely regarded as the best German talent of his generation, Wirtz played a pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run to the Bundesliga title last season.

As he continues to develop, the young attacker is increasingly seen as one of the next big exports from Germany, attracting attention from many top clubs across Europe.

Leverkusen may struggle to hold onto Wirtz beyond this season, with Real Madrid currently leading the race for his signature, according to Sports Bild. Los Blancos are confident he is the next star player they need to secure.

However, Arsenal is also a strong contender for Wirtz. The report suggests that the Gunners have a “good chance” of signing him, especially if Real Madrid is unable to finalise a deal.

If Arsenal were to land Wirtz, it would significantly strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad and bolster their attacking options.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wirtz has been one of the finest players in Europe for the last two campaigns, and it was surprising that he did not change clubs in the summer.

He will cost us a good fee, but it is a move we should make if he agrees to change clubs.

