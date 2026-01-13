Arsenal has a long-term plan to give Lewis-Skelly more game time

Myles Lewis-Skelly is struggling for game time at Arsenal this season, but he remains one of the club’s most important players. The Hale End academy graduate was a regular starter for both club and country last season, delivering impressive performances and earning praise for his versatility and composure.

This term, however, he has started most games on the bench and is no longer guaranteed a place in the England squad. Despite this, he remains a valuable option at the Emirates and is likely focused on working hard to regain his place in the first team.

Positional versatility

Lewis-Skelly has been effective at left back for Arsenal, but one of his strongest attributes is his ability to drift into midfield, making him a capable inverted full back. It remains uncertain whether he will reclaim the left-back spot, but the club may view that position as less significant for his long-term development. His skill set allows him to contribute both defensively and in build-up play, offering Arsenal flexibility across several positions.

Future plans

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal plan to invest in additional defenders this summer, in part because they view Lewis-Skelly’s long-term role as being in midfield. Before being converted to left back upon breaking into the senior side, he played in central areas for the club’s youth teams. Arsenal still regard him as a midfielder and intend to eventually return him to that position, allowing him to use his creativity, vision and technical ability more effectively.

While he may face competition for minutes in the short term, his versatility and talent ensure he remains a valuable member of the squad. Arsenal see him as a player capable of contributing at the highest level in multiple positions, and his continued development in midfield is likely to be a priority in the seasons ahead. For now, Lewis-Skelly’s focus is on seizing opportunities when they arise and preparing to fulfil his potential in the role the club envisions for him.