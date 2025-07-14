Arsenal has a plan in place if Nwaneri does not sign a new deal

Arsenal remains in talks to secure Ethan Nwaneri on a new contract, but an agreement has yet to be reached. For several weeks, the Gunners have been confident that an understanding would be finalised sooner rather than later.

Nwaneri experienced a busy summer, having been away with the England Under-21 team at the U21 Euros, and he was subsequently granted additional time to rest. However, he has now returned from the tournament, and negotiations have continued without resolution.

The attacker is set to become out of contract at the end of this season, and Arsenal is eager for him to commit to a new deal during the current summer period. Despite this, Nwaneri harbours concerns about the amount of game time he would receive should he remain at the club.

Contract Talks and Future Prospects

According to a source cited by Football Insider, Arsenal will consider selling Nwaneri if he does not agree to a new contract. The club hopes that he will choose to extend his stay, but if this does not materialise, Mikel Arteta’s side will be compelled to take action and facilitate his departure.

Nwaneri has been a promising graduate from the Arsenal academy, and the club is reluctant to see him leave without compensation. The intention is to retain him, but if all efforts fail, the club must ensure it receives a financial return rather than allowing him to depart on a free transfer.

Balancing Player Development and Club Interests

Arsenal’s approach highlights the challenge of balancing the development of young talents with protecting the club’s long-term interests. While the hope remains that Nwaneri will commit his future to the Gunners, contingency plans are being prepared in case negotiations falter.

The ongoing talks demonstrate Arsenal’s desire to keep hold of one of their bright prospects, but the reality of modern football means they must also be pragmatic about the potential outcomes.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…