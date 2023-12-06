Arsenal has a serious interest in a Juventus youngster

Arsenal is reportedly expressing interest in acquiring Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, who has been on a rapid rise in the world of football. Last season, he joined Juventus and showcased his talent with the U19 side. Yildiz’s outstanding performances earned him a promotion to Juventus’ B team, and he further progressed to the senior side in the current campaign.

Despite Juventus being one of the prominent clubs in Europe, Yildiz has already had opportunities to play for their first team. Additionally, he made his full international debut and scored for Turkey against Germany in the last international window.

Impressed by Yildiz’s development, Arsenal is said to have an interest in securing his signature, as reported by Tuttosport. Mikel Arteta, known for his work with young players, could potentially advocate for adding Yildiz to Arsenal’s squad either in the upcoming transfer window or in the summer.

While Yildiz is considered a significant talent, Juventus would be open to selling him for the right price if any club expresses interest in acquiring the promising youngster.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Yildiz is such an exciting player and will do well on our books. At the Emirates, he would play in a more attacking system, which is likely to see him improve further.

