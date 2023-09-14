Arsenal has a strong interest in another Gremio jewel

Arsenal’s scouting efforts in Brazil appear to have yielded potential future talent beyond their initial pursuit of Gremio star Bitello during the last transfer window.

Brazil is renowned for producing some of the world’s finest footballing talents, many of whom find success at European clubs. Historical giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona have a history of poaching young Brazilian players, and Arsenal has joined the ranks of clubs going down that route.

According to a report from Lance, Arsenal has taken an interest in a 15-year-old prodigy currently being developed at Gremio. Gabriel Mec is considered one of the most promising talents in Brazil, and his potential has attracted attention from multiple clubs.

The report suggests that Arsenal is closely monitoring Mec’s development and may consider striking a deal to bring him to Europe when he becomes eligible to play for them. This reflects the club’s commitment to identifying and nurturing young talent for the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best places for Brazilian youngsters to move to when they want to move to Europe, which could give us an advantage in the race for Mec.

He is one of the best players in his position among youngsters in his country and should do well.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…