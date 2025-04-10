Arsenal has added Aston Villa star to list of players they are watching

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Boubacar Kamara for quite some time, as the French midfielder continues to shine at Aston Villa. At just 25 years of age, Kamara has firmly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Villa Park, consistently delivering impressive performances week in and week out. His solid presence in midfield has made him an essential part of Unai Emery’s setup, and Arsenal’s interest in him is well-documented.

As Arsenal looks to reshape its midfield, particularly with the expected departures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey, Kamara has emerged as a potential replacement for at least one of these key figures. His robust playing style and technical abilities would undoubtedly make him an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s system, offering a balance of defensive stability and creativity.

While Kamara has thrived at Villa, there is speculation that he could be tempted to remain in the Premier League, which gives Arsenal a significant advantage in the race for his signature. Reports suggest that Kamara is happy in England, and his desire to continue playing in the top flight could see him lean towards a move to Arsenal if the opportunity arises.

However, as reported by Inter Live, Inter Milan is also keen on securing Kamara’s services, with the Italian club hoping to make a move for him in the summer. As one of the biggest and most successful clubs in European football and the reigning Serie A champions, Inter Milan’s approach will no doubt be attractive to the midfielder. Playing in Italy’s top division and competing in European competitions could appeal to Kamara, given Inter’s strong stature in the game.

That said, Arsenal’s financial power and prestige in the Premier League may be enough to convince Kamara to remain in England. With a rich history and the potential to compete at the highest level, the Gunners could offer him a platform to achieve both domestic and international success. Furthermore, the prospect of playing under Arteta, alongside a talented squad, could prove too enticing for the midfielder to ignore.

