Arsenal has added Borussia Dortmund star to their summer shopping list

As the season draws to a close, Arsenal and several other top clubs are working to strengthen their squads in preparation for the next campaign.

Regardless of whether the Gunners finish as Premier League champions, they are expected to make key additions to their team in the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta and his staff are focused on ensuring the squad remains competitive, with the ultimate aim of securing major honours next season.

To achieve sustained success, Arsenal must continue to reinforce their squad with high-quality players who can contribute to their long-term ambitions. Strength in depth is essential, particularly as they seek to challenge on multiple fronts, including the Premier League and European competitions.

As part of their summer recruitment strategy, several names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. According to Sport Witness, one of the players on Arsenal’s radar is Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The highly-rated German international has been impressive for Dortmund, and his performances have caught the attention of multiple clubs. Arsenal will reportedly face stiff competition from Newcastle United and Liverpool, both of whom are also interested in securing his signature.

Schlotterbeck possesses the qualities required to thrive in the Premier League. His defensive ability, composure on the ball, and physical presence make him an attractive option for any top club looking to strengthen its backline. If Arsenal manage to sign him, he has the potential to become a key figure in their defence.

However, given the level of interest in the defender, securing his services will not be straightforward. The strong competition for his signature is likely to drive up his transfer fee, making it a significant investment for any club looking to acquire him.

If Arsenal are serious about signing top-level players, they must be prepared to allocate the necessary financial resources. Bringing in a player of Schlotterbeck’s calibre would be a statement of intent and a step towards ensuring the team remains competitive at the highest level.

