Arsenal has already banked €5m from selling a player this summer

Arsenal are expected to make at least one high-profile signing this summer, if not more. Although the transfer window is not yet open, fans are eager to see decisive action following another season without silverware.

The lack of trophies has prompted a widespread belief that the club must respond strongly in the market. In addition to potential new arrivals, Arsenal are also preparing to receive a number of players returning from loan spells, many of whom are not viewed as part of the club’s long-term plans.

Loan Returns and Squad Planning

Several of these loanees are considered surplus to requirements and were sent out with sell-on clauses included in their temporary exits from the Emirates. These clauses suggest that Arsenal were hoping the players would perform well enough elsewhere to secure permanent moves.

Unfortunately, not all of them have impressed during their time away. While some are expected to return due to a lack of impact at their loan clubs, Nuno Tavares appears to be an exception. The Portuguese defender has spent the season on loan at Lazio and has delivered a series of impressive performances in Rome.

Lazio Move Confirmed for Tavares

His contributions have not gone unnoticed. As reported by RadioSei, Lazio have now triggered the purchase option included in the loan agreement. According to the report, the Italian club have already paid 5 million euros to Arsenal for his permanent transfer.

Pending an official announcement, Tavares can effectively be considered a Lazio player, as the club has completed all the necessary steps to finalise the deal. His strong form in Serie A has evidently convinced Lazio that he is a valuable asset, and they are pleased to have secured his services.

With this development, Arsenal can now shift their focus towards reinforcing key areas of the squad, while also managing the reintegration or offloading of other returning players. The permanent departure of Tavares marks a positive step in that process.

