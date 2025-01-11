Arsenal has already decided the future of £150,000-a-week star

Arsenal has been able to enjoy the talents of Thomas Partey for much of this season, as the midfielder has managed to stay fit for a longer period than he has in previous campaigns. Since joining the club, Partey has struggled with injuries, but the club has been patient, knowing his potential when fully fit. This season, however, he appears to be at his optimum best, contributing to the squad over a prolonged period.

Despite his improved fitness, there is growing uncertainty about his future at the club, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Arsenal has yet to initiate any discussions regarding a contract extension, leading to speculation that Partey could be heading for the exit door. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Ghanaian midfielder is more likely to leave than stay, and he is considered one of the players who could depart in the summer.

Although Partey has shown his worth on the pitch this season, the club may be reluctant to offer him an extension, as he is no longer in the prime of his career. Arsenal could look to replace him with a younger player who offers long-term value. Additionally, by removing Partey’s £150,000-a-week salary from the wage bill, the club would free up financial space to invest in new signings and reinforcements at the end of the season.

This situation highlights the delicate balance Arsenal must strike when managing their squad. While Partey has proven his importance this term, his age (31) and the club’s potential long-term plans could lead to a parting of ways in the near future. The decision will be pivotal in shaping the direction Arsenal takes in the transfer market as they seek to strengthen their squad for the future.