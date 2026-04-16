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Arsenal has already found a replacement for Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to cash in on Kai Havertz at the end of the current season, with plans already in place to replace the German attacker. The club’s planning reflects a broader strategy to refresh its squad and maintain competitiveness at the highest level.

Havertz has remained an important figure within the Arsenal setup, consistently enjoying the trust and support of Mikel Arteta. The manager regards him as one of his most reliable attacking options, and when fit, he is frequently included in the starting line-up to contribute to the team’s offensive play.

Plans for Change

Despite his role in the squad, Arsenal appear open to moving on from Havertz as part of their long-term planning. The club believe they can continue to perform strongly with him in the team, yet this has not prevented them from considering a potential departure.

At the end of the season, they are expected to entertain offers for his signature, indicating that discussions around his future are already underway. According to Football365, Arsenal have identified a potential successor and are positioning themselves to act decisively should suitable bids arrive.

Replacement Strategy

The report claims the Gunners will go all out to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid if they manage to offload Havertz at the end of this season. This highlights their proactive approach to squad management and their intent to strengthen key areas.

There is a belief within Arsenal that a market exists for the German international, making this an opportune moment to secure a transfer fee. By doing so, they would be able to reinvest in a player capable of enhancing their attacking output.

This approach underlines Arsenal’s determination to evolve. While Havertz has contributed during his time at the club, the decision to consider his sale reflects a willingness to make difficult choices in pursuit of sustained progress and greater attacking efficiency.

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