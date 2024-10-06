Arsenal has already identified a replacement for Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal has had to reject several approaches for Jakub Kiwior in recent transfer windows, but they might be open to letting him leave in the summer.
The Polish international has struggled for regular game time at the Emirates, spending much of his tenure on the bench.
With Arsenal boasting a strong lineup of in-form defenders, the competition has made it harder for Kiwior to secure minutes, especially with the addition of Riccardo Calafiori this season. The Italian has been impressive, further limiting Kiwior’s opportunities, which could prompt the defender to seek a move.
Despite this, Arsenal maintains that Kiwior is part of their plans, particularly as they are competing in four tournaments by the season’s end.
While the club is happy with Kiwior’s performances, they are now eyeing a potential replacement. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal has shown interest in Miguel Gutiérrez, a defender currently in fine form for Girona, who are competing in the Champions League.
Should Arsenal’s interest in Gutiérrez intensify, they may be more open to considering Kiwior’s departure in the next transfer window.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kiwior deserves to play often because he does well when he plays for us, but he probably has to leave to get regular game time.
How can Arsenal identify a replacement for Kiwoir, when the Polish is dying from ring rust, we are stock in this department.
What we need is find ways of giving game time to the youngster,