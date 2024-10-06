Arsenal has already identified a replacement for Jakub Kiwior

The Polish international has struggled for regular game time at the Emirates, spending much of his tenure on the bench.

With Arsenal boasting a strong lineup of in-form defenders, the competition has made it harder for Kiwior to secure minutes, especially with the addition of Riccardo Calafiori this season. The Italian has been impressive, further limiting Kiwior’s opportunities, which could prompt the defender to seek a move.

Despite this, Arsenal maintains that Kiwior is part of their plans, particularly as they are competing in four tournaments by the season’s end.

While the club is happy with Kiwior’s performances, they are now eyeing a potential replacement. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal has shown interest in Miguel Gutiérrez, a defender currently in fine form for Girona, who are competing in the Champions League.

Should Arsenal’s interest in Gutiérrez intensify, they may be more open to considering Kiwior’s departure in the next transfer window.